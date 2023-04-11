Meet Sumit Rewri, once a UPSC aspirant, now CEO of PhysicsWallah-backed PW OnlyIAS (Photo: YouTube/OnlyIAS)

Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah (PW) has appointed Sumit Rewri as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its newly added UPSC Vertical -- PW OnlyIAS. Rewri has 8 years of experience in the UPSC prep field. But who is Sumit Rewri?

He is the founder of OnlyIAS which joined hands with PhysicsWallah in October last year. Through OnlyIAS, he helped thousands of students prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. He has built a strong community of 1.33 million+ students on the OnlyIAS YouTube channel. Sumit is an engineer and worked at TCS until 2014.

He was also a UPSC aspirant. Rewri cleared various government exams before he started preparing for UPSC CSE exam. He founded OnlyIAS during his preparation in 2016. He appeared twice in the UPSC interview. But later, he decided to teach UPSC aspirants.

He teaches UPSC CSE (Ethics and PSIR) and current affairs. He is renowned for his editorial discussion of leading newspapers. Rewri said, "I am excited about the opportunity that will help me bring innovation to UPSC preparation. As an educator, I will always focus on aspirants receiving the best mentoring and direction. At PW OnlyIAS, we will provide UPSC aspirants best technology-enhanced educational content. I am positive that PW OnlyIAS will bring much-needed innovation that students demand."

READ | Meet IAS officer Ramya CS, worked as data entry operator but cracked UPSC exam, got 46th rank