Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Sumit Rewri, once a UPSC aspirant, now CEO of PhysicsWallah-backed PW OnlyIAS

Sumit Rewri cleared various government exams before he started preparing for UPSC Civil Services exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Meet Sumit Rewri, once a UPSC aspirant, now CEO of PhysicsWallah-backed PW OnlyIAS
Meet Sumit Rewri, once a UPSC aspirant, now CEO of PhysicsWallah-backed PW OnlyIAS (Photo: YouTube/OnlyIAS)

Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah (PW) has appointed Sumit Rewri as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its newly added UPSC Vertical -- PW OnlyIAS. Rewri has 8 years of experience in the UPSC prep field. But who is Sumit Rewri? 

He is the founder of OnlyIAS which joined hands with PhysicsWallah in October last year. Through OnlyIAS, he helped thousands of students prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. He has built a strong community of 1.33 million+ students on the OnlyIAS YouTube channel. Sumit is an engineer and worked at TCS until 2014. 

He was also a UPSC aspirant. Rewri cleared various government exams before he started preparing for UPSC CSE exam. He founded OnlyIAS during his preparation in 2016. He appeared twice in the UPSC interview. But later, he decided to teach UPSC aspirants. 

He teaches UPSC CSE (Ethics and PSIR) and current affairs. He is renowned for his editorial discussion of leading newspapers. Rewri said, "I am excited about the opportunity that will help me bring innovation to UPSC preparation. As an educator, I will always focus on aspirants receiving the best mentoring and direction. At PW OnlyIAS, we will provide UPSC aspirants best technology-enhanced educational content. I am positive that PW OnlyIAS will bring much-needed innovation that students demand."

READ | Meet IAS officer Ramya CS, worked as data entry operator but cracked UPSC exam, got 46th rank

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Girl with hearing impairment hears for the first time, her reaction leaves internet emotional
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.