Meet man who quit Microsoft job, retired at 40, then built his own company worth Rs 12000 crore, he is from...

At this point, leaving the job and starting one's own business becomes quite challenging. However, those who overcome such challenges are called entrepreneurs.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Smart individuals often say that having a job is the easiest thing because you just need to manage the responsibilities on your shoulders and on the 1st of every month, your salary is deposited into your bank account, and life goes on after covering home and car EMIs. When a person working a job reaches the age of 40, they are usually progressing towards higher positions in their career.

At this point, leaving the job and starting one's own business becomes quite challenging. However, those who overcome such challenges are called entrepreneurs. Sudheer Koneru is one such name on this list. Despite having a job at Microsoft, he decided to retire in 2008 when he was only 40 years old, a time when most professionals are climbing the career ladder.

Sudheer earned his engineering degree in Computer Science from IIT Madras. Subsequently, he went to the United States, where he obtained a master's degree from the University of Texas. He commenced his career with Microsoft, where his talent and dedication propelled him to the position of a director. However, he decided to leave his job and start his own company.

He has founded a total of three companies. Of these, he sold two quite some time ago. After leaving Microsoft, he established his first company, IntelliPrep Technologies, and served as its CEO for a while. Later, it merged with Click2learn, co-founded by Paul Allen, another co-founder of Microsoft. After that, he created a company called SumTotal, which began generating revenue of nearly 1 billion dollars. In 2007, he decided to leave it as well.

Sudheer did take retirement, but he couldn't stay away for long. After about two years of unknown whereabouts, Sudheer Koneru made a comeback, and this time, his business proved to be much better than the previous two. Considering wellness, spa, and salon services, he developed software named "ManageMySpa." In 2015, the company changed its name to Zenoti, and in 2020, it became a unicorn, as per VentureIntelligence. The software is used in 50 countries, and the company's valuation is around Rs 12,000 crore today.

