Meet woman who gave Rs 10000 to her husband to build company worth Rs 586000 crore, her husband...

Headlines

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Would be great if Nitish Kumar is made INDIA bloc convenor: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 23 wickets fall, India lead by 36 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Cape Town

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Weight loss: 6 benefits of honey lemon water on an empty stomach

Inside photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Youngest captains to win IPL trophy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals release date of Prabhas-starrer's sequel: 'Part 2 will be like Game of Thrones'

Actress Smriti Kalra shares what prompted her to take solo trip across Northeast: 'I feel empowered'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who gave Rs 10000 to her husband to build company worth Rs 586000 crore, her husband...

She completed her engineering during a time when it was particularly challenging for women to pursue careers in engineering.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 08:34 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty is a pioneer in various aspects, notably being the first female engineer at TELCO, now known as Tata Motors. Sudha Murty completed her engineering during a time when it was particularly challenging for women to pursue careers in engineering. 

She is also recognised as an educator, author, philanthropist and is married to N R Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys. A surprising aspect of Sudha Murty's story is that she provided a financial boost to her husband by giving him Rs 10,000 to start his own company.

This decision, made at a time when the IT sector in India was in its early stages, showcases Sudha Murty's visionary outlook. She held a strong belief in the tremendous growth potential of the IT sector in India, demonstrating her confidence in its future success.

The story unfolds when Sudha Murty, introduced to Narayana Murthy by her college friend Prasanna, decided to invest in her husband's business idea. In 1981, Narayana Murthy conceptualised Infosys, and Sudha Murty contributed Rs 10,000 from her personal fund. This revelation was shared by Sudha Murty in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Sudha Murty recalled how Narayana Murthy envisioned the growth of the IT sector in India, emphasising the need for a software revolution. 

The loan of Rs 10,000 provided by Sudha Murty played a crucial role in the launch of Infosys in 1981, starting from a one-bedroom apartment. Today, Infosys stands as one of the world's largest IT companies, with a market capitalization of Rs 6,35,000 crore. 

To date, Sudha Murty considers her decision to support Narayana Murthy with Rs 10,000 as her "best investment." She humourously expressed in an interview with NDTV that she might be the "best investor in India, at least, or maybe in the world... I don't know." Currently, Sudha Murty holds a 0.95% stake in Infosys.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett see change in net worth; know who gained most

Dunki vs Salaar: Rajkumar Hirani admits box office clash affects both films' earnings, calls it inescapable | Exclusive

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa register their lowest Test score against India after being bowled out for 55 runs

COVID-19: India reports 573 new cases, 2 deaths; 312 JN.1 cases so far

Telegram announces colourful calls, largest bot update

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE