Meet Suchita Oswal Jain, who runs Rs 12,003 crore empire, India's second-largest business in...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 01:51 PM IST

Suchita Oswal Jain was only 22 when she joined her family business. She is now the Vice President and Joint Managing Director of Vardhman Textiles, one of India's largest textile companies. The group was founded by her grandfather Rattan Chand Oswal with her father, SP Oswal, who is the Chairman of the company.

When she joined the company, it was producing yarms. Under his leadership, the company diversified into making fabrics. From 64 looms, the firm now operates over 1544 looms.

Suchita Oswal Jain's company, under her leadership, has become one of the biggest players in apparel fabrics in the country. They cater to several national and international clients. 30,000 people work in her firm's factories.

She is also a Member of the National Executive Committee of FICCI. She has two daughters who already work with her in the company.

Suchita Oswal Jain joined the firm in 1990. 

Her father SP Oswal is a Padam Bhushan awardee. When she was a child, she used to visit her father's manufacturing facilities. She decided to take over her father's vision and do something for the company and the society. 

She is very educated. She did her MBA from the London Business School and INSEAD Paris.

She established the company's first fabric manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi. She later added dying, processing and printing units. 

The company's turnover last year was a whopping Rs 12,003 crore.

The company is also supplying its products to international brands like GAP, Uniqlo, Marks & Spencer, Target, H&M, Kohl's, Calvin Klein etc.

