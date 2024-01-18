Meet Stanford graduate who left lucrative job at Apple to build India's youngest unicorn worth Rs 9,000 crore in 3 years

Headlines

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

Gujarat: Six students die as boat overturns in lake near Vadodara

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Virat Kohli's spectacular fielding effort finds resemblance with Bumrah's bowling action, ICC shares pic

'Kaha gayi Ankita jo Mannara ko...': Netizens slam Vicky Jain for sharing tight hug with Ayesha Khan in Bigg Boss 17

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Committed to take forward partnership…’: India on Maldives row

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Best foods to reduce uric acid levels 

10 films Madhuri Dixit rejected, including 6 blockbusters

AI imagines popular female singers as males

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Not Sushmita Sen, but this National Award-winning actress was first choice for Aarya, she rejected due to…

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor falls in love with robot Kriti, trains her to be perfect bahu

This actor's Bollywood journey is now a case study in UK; it's not Irrfan, Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Stanford graduate who left lucrative job at Apple to build India's youngest unicorn worth Rs 9,000 crore in 3 years

Nirmit Parekh is the founder and CEO of Apna, the blue-collared jobs platform that became India’s youngest billion-dollar startup and solved issues of unemployment among youth.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many people aspire all their lives to go abroad, get a lucrative job, and settle there. However, some rare people aren’t driven by this, and despite achieving all this, they choose to return to their native country and contribute to solving some grave problems through their innovative ideas. One similar inspirational story is of Nirmit Parekh, founder and CEO of Apna, the blue-collared jobs platform that became India’s youngest billion-dollar startup and solved issues of unemployment among youth.

Parekh established Apna in 2019 after completing his B.Tech 

Belonging to Mumbai raised in a middle-class family, Nimrit had an innovative mindset since childhood, and at the age of seven, he built a digital clock circuit. At the age of 13, he did his first programming in robotics.  Thereafter, he began pursuing his B. Tech in 2006 from Nirma Institute of Technology. 

While pursuing that in 2009, he founded his first venture at the age of 21 which was named as Incone Technologies, a firm working on flood management. Parikh was then invited to the World Economic Forum as a Global Shaper. In his next venture, he established Cruxbox, later selling it to Intel where he worked as the Director of Data Analytics for Intel in the US. Thereafter, he completed his MBA from the prestigious Stanford University Graduate School for Business in the US.

After its completion, he began working with global tech giant - Apple in its product and strategy team for the iPhone in US.

After realizing a major gap in the employment sector In India, Parekh made a significant decision to quit his high-paying job and return to India to build a platform for employment in the unorganised blue-collared sector named -Apna just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Apna is a platform that aspires to connect professionals with employees to get suitable jobs. It is used to post job openings, interact with prospects, and recruit employees in their organisation.

To generate an understanding of the blue-collar job environment, he also secretly worked as a factory worker to understand their lives. 

Within just 22 months of its launch, Apna became India’s youngest unicorn company and currently, it is valued at $1.1 billion i.e. Rs 9016 crore. His business idea soared rapidly at 125 per cent within 2 years. It is used by over 1.5 lakh notable companies in India including the likes of Unacademy, BigBasket, Licious, WhiteHatJr, Flipkart, Shadowfax, Zomato, Delhivery, G4S Global and Burger King.

It can even be accessed in 11 languages and about 28 cities. Currently, Apna is one of the largest professional networks in the recruiting vertical. There are over 10 million downloads of the Apna app presently.



 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Pakistan military conducts retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports

    School teacher grooves to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, viral video wins internet

    Watch: India's pioneer in the NBA, 'Giant' Satnam Singh transforms into a chokeslam artist

    Baking soda vs baking powder: Know difference

    Meet Sumit Nagal, 26-year-old tennis player shining at Australian Open, leaves star player…

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

    Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

    In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

    Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

    Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE