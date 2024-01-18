Meet Stanford graduate who left lucrative job at Apple to build India's youngest unicorn worth Rs 9,000 crore in 3 years

Nirmit Parekh is the founder and CEO of Apna, the blue-collared jobs platform that became India’s youngest billion-dollar startup and solved issues of unemployment among youth.

Many people aspire all their lives to go abroad, get a lucrative job, and settle there. However, some rare people aren’t driven by this, and despite achieving all this, they choose to return to their native country and contribute to solving some grave problems through their innovative ideas. One similar inspirational story is of Nirmit Parekh, founder and CEO of Apna, the blue-collared jobs platform that became India’s youngest billion-dollar startup and solved issues of unemployment among youth.

Parekh established Apna in 2019 after completing his B.Tech

Belonging to Mumbai raised in a middle-class family, Nimrit had an innovative mindset since childhood, and at the age of seven, he built a digital clock circuit. At the age of 13, he did his first programming in robotics. Thereafter, he began pursuing his B. Tech in 2006 from Nirma Institute of Technology.

While pursuing that in 2009, he founded his first venture at the age of 21 which was named as Incone Technologies, a firm working on flood management. Parikh was then invited to the World Economic Forum as a Global Shaper. In his next venture, he established Cruxbox, later selling it to Intel where he worked as the Director of Data Analytics for Intel in the US. Thereafter, he completed his MBA from the prestigious Stanford University Graduate School for Business in the US.

After its completion, he began working with global tech giant - Apple in its product and strategy team for the iPhone in US.

After realizing a major gap in the employment sector In India, Parekh made a significant decision to quit his high-paying job and return to India to build a platform for employment in the unorganised blue-collared sector named -Apna just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Apna is a platform that aspires to connect professionals with employees to get suitable jobs. It is used to post job openings, interact with prospects, and recruit employees in their organisation.

To generate an understanding of the blue-collar job environment, he also secretly worked as a factory worker to understand their lives.

Within just 22 months of its launch, Apna became India’s youngest unicorn company and currently, it is valued at $1.1 billion i.e. Rs 9016 crore. His business idea soared rapidly at 125 per cent within 2 years. It is used by over 1.5 lakh notable companies in India including the likes of Unacademy, BigBasket, Licious, WhiteHatJr, Flipkart, Shadowfax, Zomato, Delhivery, G4S Global and Burger King.

It can even be accessed in 11 languages and about 28 cities. Currently, Apna is one of the largest professional networks in the recruiting vertical. There are over 10 million downloads of the Apna app presently.





