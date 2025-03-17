He recently shared images from the Shark Tank India's set including one with billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani.

Shark Tank India is a popular reality show, where entrepreneurs pitch their business models to a panel of investors, called sharks, and to get them to invest money in their idea. The top Shark Tank India judges in 2025 are Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Piyush Bansal. Now, one more person is set to feature as a ‘shark’ on the popular show. He is Srikanth Bolla, CEO, co-founder and chairman of Bollant Industries Private Limited. He was the first international blind student ever admitted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, according to Bolla's website.

Who is Srikanth Bolla?

He is a visually impaired entrepreneur and philanthropist who has features on the Forbes 30 under 30 list. Bolla shared images from the show's set and wrote, "To survive a pool of sharks, you need to become one yourself.' So yes, I got an opportunity to become a shark on Shark Tank India.” In one of the pics, Bolla was seen standing with billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani, who is currently serving as the Director of Adani Airports, Adani Petrochemicals, Adani Digital, Kutch Copper, Adani Defence & Aerospace. Check out his post here:

His company, Bollant, is a fast-growing, eco-friendly disposable paper and packaging products manufacturing company based in Hyderabad. He founded the firm in 2012. The company has clocked an annual turnover of over USD 150 million and currently employs over 500 people, as per Bolla's website. He was born in 1992 in the village of Seetharamapuram in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. His humble yet powerful journey also caught the attention of Bollywood. The entrepreneur's biopic ‘Srikanth’ was played by actor Rajkummar Rao. The movie was released in May 2024.

