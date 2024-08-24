Meet Sreela Venkataratnam, VP of Tesla, quits Elon Musk's company after 11 years, citing 'working at Tesla is not..'

The high-stakes world of Tesla has seen yet another seismic shift. On August 21, the company’s Vice President of Finance and Business Operations, Sreela Venkataratnam, tendered her resignation, marking the end of an 11-year journey that saw Tesla rise to an unprecedented $700 billion valuation. But what led this veteran financier to walk away from one of the most coveted roles in the tech world?

Venkataratnam’s exit, coming amidst a wave of senior executive departures, has left many speculating about the intense work environment at the Elon Musk-owned giant. In a candid LinkedIn post, she hinted at the pressures within Tesla, describing it as “not for the faint-hearted.” She spoke of her desire to now focus on “quality time with family, reconnecting with old friends, and personal well-being” – a stark contrast to the relentless pace of her role at Tesla.

Her journey with Tesla began in 2013 as the Director of Finance Operations, and through sheer dedication, she climbed the ranks to become Vice President in 2019. During her tenure, Venkataratnam played a pivotal role in the development of Tesla’s iconic vehicles, including the Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y, and the much-anticipated Cybertruck. Her influence extended beyond vehicles; she was also deeply involved in Tesla’s energy production initiatives.

Reflecting on her time at Tesla, Venkataratnam expressed profound gratitude towards her colleagues and the incredible champions who supported her. She acknowledged the extraordinary achievements of her team and expressed optimism about finding another opportunity where she could drive impactful change.

Sreela Venkataratnam holds a Master’s degree in Accounting from the University of Waterloo and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from the California State Board of Accountancy. She is also a Chartered Accountant (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of Ontario, Canada.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: Sreela Venkataratnam's legacy at Tesla is as indelible as it is enigmatic.