Meet son of poor farmer who studied under tree, now owns Rs 185458 crore firm, is one of richest Indian with net worth..

He was born in a small village located in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh. During his childhood, he battled the challenges of irregular electricity supply and a shortage of drinking water resources. Born into a farming family, Chaudhry used to study under trees.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 06:00 AM IST

True success is that which comes after witnessing failures and setbacks, as it showcases the true spirit of a person. One extraordinary success story is of Jay Chaudhry, the CEO and founder of the cybersecurity firm Zscaler, is one of the richest Indian Americans living in the United States, boasting an impressive net worth of $5.9 billion. Chaudhry and his family own a whopping 45% stake in Zscaler, a prominent company listed on Nasdaq, with an estimated total valuation of approximately $15 billion.

Jay Chaudhry, aged 62, belongs to a humble background where he was born in a small village located in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh. During his childhood, he battled the challenges of irregular electricity supply and a shortage of drinking water resources. Born into a farming family, Chaudhry used to study under trees.

While talking about his journey, Chaudhry once asserted in an interview with the Tribune, “I used to walk nearly 4 km every day to attend my high school at Dhusara, the neighbouring village.”

Jay Chaudhry, a meritorious student in school, finished his engineering at IIT, Benaras Hindu University (BHU). Thereafter, he completed a master’s program in engineering and management at the University of Cincinnati in the US. He subsequently worked at IBM, Unisys and IQ Software for over two decades before founding SecureIT, a cybersecurity firm, in 1996.

Before Zscaler, he also founded other companies namely, CoreHarbour, CipherTrust and AirDefense. In 2008, he built Zscaler, which now handles more than 5,000 clients and employs over 2,600 people.

As per Forbes, Jay Chaudhary’s net worth is around whopping Rs 70,392 crore. In 2020, he got the 85th position on Forbes’ prestigious list of the 400 Richest People in America. During the pandemic, Jay’s company witnessed massive growth in cloud security, making him the 9th richest Indian in 2021, according to Forbes. His net worth then surpassed Rs 70,000 crore, with his business worth over ₹18,54,58 crore.

 

 

