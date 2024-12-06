Tony Khan is the founder and co-owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the second-largest professional wrestling arena in the United States, after WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

Pakistan faces significant issues with income inequality and wealth disparity. While a large portion of the population struggles to make a living, a small, influential elite enjoys great wealth and privileges. Despite the nation's economic difficulties, the wealthy in Pakistan continue to flourish and maintain their high standard of living.

Shahid Khan, the owner of Flex-N-Gate, is currently the wealthiest person in Pakistan, with an impressive net worth of USD 13.7 billion. His son, Tony Khan, has also gained considerable recognition, particularly in the world of professional wrestling.

In addition to his business ventures, Tony is an avid car enthusiast, owning an impressive collection of luxury vehicles. His collection includes prestigious brands such as the Ferrari Enzo, Jaguar F-Type, and Lamborghini Aventador. Tony’s estimated net worth is around Rs 12000 crore, though it is still far from the wealth of Anant and Akash Ambani, the sons of Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person.

Though Tony's roots are in Pakistan, he grew up in Illinois, USA. His interests go beyond cars, as he also owns several lavish properties in prime locations like Beverly Hills and Manhattan, as well as homes in Illinois and Los Angeles.

