Meet son of Pakistan's richest man with Rs 12584 crore net worth, no match for Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash, Anant

The richest man in Pakistan, his son is also deeply engaged in his father's business and has amassed a substantial wealth from sports teams.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

Meet son of Pakistan's richest man with Rs 12584 crore net worth, no match for Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash, Anant
Currently holding the title of richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani has an enormous net worth of Rs 956916 crore. With a market valuation of Rs 75000 crore, Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in India, and he serves as its chairman. Mukesh Ambani's children assist him in running his vast empire, which consists of a telecom behemoth, a refinery, a retail company, and multiple sports teams. Similar to Mukesh Ambani's offspring, namely Isha, Akash, and Anant, the richest man in Pakistan, his son is also deeply engaged in his father's business and has amassed a substantial wealth from sports teams.  

The businesses that Mukesh Ambani and his children, Isha, Akash, and Anant, are involved in are diverse. The family owns a few cricket teams in various leagues around the world and is active in a variety of sports. The most well-known sports franchise that Mukesh Ambani and his children manage is the Mumbai Indians. Tony Khan, the son of Shahid Khan, manages the family's sporting endeavours in a similar manner. 
 
Tony Khan's net worth, if reports are to be believed, is approximately Rs 12584 crore, far less than that of Isha and Akash Ambani, the children of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani. Despite having Pakistani ancestry, Tony was born and raised in Illinois, USA. Tony is the head of several sports organisations, such as All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the Premier League's Fulham club, and the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL). Khan is involved in TruMedia Networks, Activist Artists Management, and Ring of Honour (ROH) in addition to his sports endeavours. 

The one area where Tony Khan outperforms Mukesh Ambani's children is social media following. Tony Khan has a sizable Instagram following of more than 189,000 people, owing to his participation in the most watched sports worldwide.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
