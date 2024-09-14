Meet son of labourer who failed class VI, sold wood for Rs 150, now owns company worth Rs 2000 crore, he is..

PC Musthafa's journey from a poor village in Kerala to leading iD Fresh Food showcases how determination.

PC Musthafa Success Story: Success stories of self-made individuals often captivate and inspire, revealing how perseverance and determination can lead to extraordinary achievements. One such story is that of PC Musthafa, the CEO of iD Fresh Food, a company worth Rs 2,000 crore that he built from scratch.

Musthafa's journey began in a small village in Kerala's Wayanad, where he grew up in a lower-middle-class family. His father worked as a daily wage laborer, and life was tough. After struggling in class 6 and eventually leaving school, Musthafa began helping his father with farm work. Their daily earnings were just Rs 10, and Musthafa and his siblings took on various odd jobs, such as selling firewood, to support their family. At just 10 years old, he managed to earn Rs 150, which he used as his first investment.

A turning point came when a teacher intervened, helping Musthafa return to school. He made further investments, such as selling a goat to buy a cow, which eventually provided the family with a steady income from milk.

With some savings and a bit of luck, Musthafa secured admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) to study computer science. After graduating, he landed an IT job at Motorola, and later moved to Citibank in Dubai.

Musthafa's path took another significant turn when he returned to India to pursue an MBA at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. During his MBA program, he and his cousins launched a startup in 2005 to produce dosa and idli batter. With an initial investment of Rs 50,000, they began offering ready-to-eat packaged food, marking the beginning of iD Fresh Food.

The company's breakthrough came when they started supplying idli and dosa batter, which greatly increased their market presence. Today, iD Fresh Foods is renowned for its high-quality breakfast foods, setting itself apart with its commitment to using only natural ingredients without any chemicals.

Musthafa's story is a testament to how resilience, strategic thinking, and a commitment to quality can transform humble beginnings into significant success.

