Jay Kotak serves as the vice president and co-head of Kotak811, the digital division of Kotak Mahindra Bank, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 4.2 lakh crore. He is a prominent figure in the finance industry. His father, Uday Kotak, is recognised as the wealthiest banker in India, with a net worth of USD 15.2 billion, according to Forbes. Uday established Kotak Mahindra Bank. His son, Jay, is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, where he earned an MBA degree. He also completed his BA in History at Columbia University. Before joining Kotak811, Jay worked as a Business Analyst at Mckinsey and completed an internship at Goldman Sachs. Jay completed his schooling at the Cathedral and John Connon School from 1993-227. Jay is married to Aditi Arya Kotak, former Miss India who won Femina Miss India in 2015. Aditi also represented India at Miss World 2015. She also worked in Indian cinema, including in the Telugu film Ism and the Bollywood sports drama 83.

However, she quit films in 2021 to pursue an MBA at Yale University till May 2023. In 2024, she co-founded Alum-n-i, a platform dedicated to helping students expand their perspectives through global education. Born in Chandigarh, Aditi moved to Gurugram. Alongside her beauty pageant journey, she worked as a research analyst at Ernst and Young. She married Jay Kotak in 2023. Jay is quite active on social media, with 27.3K followers on Instagram. He recently joined the AI Ghibli art trend with a picture of himself and Aditi.

