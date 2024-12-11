He is also one of the founders of Ashoka University, a private liberal arts college in Haryana.

Many Indian businessmen are successfully leading their family businesses. One such person is Anil Rai Gupta, a well-known businessman in the country. He is the chairman and managing director of Havells India, an electrical company, whose market cap is Rs Rs 1.10 lakh crore, as of December 11. He is the son of Vinod Rai Gupta, India's third-richest woman, whose real-time net worth is USD 5.5 billion or Rs 46646 crore, as per Forbes. The 79-year-old draws her fortune from her holding in listed flagship Havells India.

The company was founded by his late husband Qimat Rai Gupta in 1958 as an electricals trading business. Anil joined Havells in 1992 as Executive Director. He took the company as chairman and MD after his father's death in November 2014. He wrote a biography of his father, Havells: The Untold Story of Qimat Rai Gupta (2016).

Anil graduated in Economics from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. He then went on to pursue an MBA (Marketing and Finance) from Wake Forest University, North Carolina, US. He is also one of the founders of Ashoka University, a private liberal arts college in Haryana. Gupta is married to Sangeeta Rai Gupta. They have two children.

In 2003, Anil guided the company to diversify from being a purely industrial product company to also a consumer product firm. He designed, articulated, and implemented a marketing strategy that transformed the company from just a family brand to a global brand. Today, Havells is a Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company with an extremely strong global presence.