Meet son of Falguni Nayar with Rs 22,000 crore net worth, who is CEO of multi-crore firm; rival of Isha Ambani's company

Indian billionaires of the future, such as Isha Ambani and Roshini Nadar, are assuming leadership roles in their parents' businesses and propelling them to new heights. Falguni Nayar, the creator of Nykaa, is regarded as one of India's wealthiest self-made women due to her remarkable achievement of leaving a well-paying job to build a billion-dollar net worth. Anchit and Adwaita Nayar, her children, are currently continuing her legacy.

Who is Anchit Nayar?

Anchit serves as CEO of Nykaa, an online beauty retailer. Anchit originally joined to lead the Retail team and drive offline sales at Morgan Stanley, New York, where she gained nearly 7 years of experience in the Media & Telecom Banking, High Yield, and Equities departments. He attended Columbia University and received an Ivy League education.

Adwaita Nayar, his twin sister, is in charge of Nykaa Fashion, the company's fashion division, while Anchit Nayar is the CEO of Nykaa's beauty and e-commerce division. The pair contributed to their mother Falguni Nayar's enormous net worth of USD 2.7 billion, or Rs 22,470 crore.

Following the most recent funding round, Nykaa's valuation as of November 2022 is USD 13 billion (Rs 1.08 lakh crore). Adwaita and Anchit Nayar, two of the most prosperous Gen Z entrepreneurs, were also included in Fortune's 40 under 40 list in 2022. Anchit Nayar joined Nykaa and took over the E-Retail division after quitting his career as an investment banker.

Anchit oversaw the swift growth of our retail store network and brand recognition in the nation over a 2.5-year period, all the while maintaining a laser-like focus on profitability. Nykaa is now acknowledged as the only fully online beauty retailer in India as a result. He also contributed to the direction of the marketing department in 2020, emphasizing efficiency, automation, and personalization.

Anchit became the CEO of Nykaa's Beauty E-Commerce division in January 2021. By creating the ideal business models, initiating industry-first projects, and curating exceptional customer experiences through the "Art of Retailing," he is currently spearheading the drive to further scale up the beauty industry. Anchit is also a vital component of Nykaa's Investor Relations group.