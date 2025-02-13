His impressive background and experience equipped him to contribute to the group's approximately Rs 1,06,000 crore market cap and shape its future growth.

In traditional Indian families, business leaders often pass the torch to their sons, entrusting them to build upon their legacy and take it to new heights. This son of the richest Indian in Australia has a business journey that is a blend of academic excellence and real-world exposure. He holds an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School, USA, and an undergraduate degree from Keio University, Tokyo, Japan. His early work experience includes stints at Woco Group in Germany in 2003 and quality training on the shop floor in Thailand in 2004, where he gained hands-on industry experience and familiarised himself with operational nuances. Here we are talking about Samvardhana Motherson Group's heir Laksh Vaaman Sehgal.

Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, the son of Vivek Chaand Sehgal, who returned to the family business in 2009, armed with his global education and work experience. He was appointed CEO of Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR), overseeing critical operations until 2014. Currently, he serves as a director on the boards of Samvardhana Motherson International and Motherson Sumi Wiring India, driving strategic decisions and contributing to the growth of the family business.

Samvardhana Motherson Group, founded in 1975 by Laksh's family, has evolved into a global automotive leader. Under his father and chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal's guidance, the group has expanded to include subsidiaries like Samvardhana Motherson International and Motherson Sumi Wiring India. With his net worth of $8.9 billion which is Rs 77, 280 crore (as of 2024), according to Forbes, the Sehgal family's business success is largely attributed to their flagship company.

Laksh plays a crucial role in driving the Samvardhana Motherson Group's global success, aligning with the company's mission to provide innovative automotive solutions.