Meet son of billionaire who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, leading Rs 200000 crore firm, his salary is…

Gautam Adani is currently the richest person in India as per Bloomberg with a net worth of more than Rs 811753 crore. Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have been leading the list of richest Indians for the past few years. If you go further back, one key contender of India’s richest person title was Wipro’s Azim Premji. He has been on the list of richest Indians for more than two decades now. When Azim Premji was only 21 years old, he took the lead of the IT giant Wipro that currently has a market cap of more than Rs 200000 crore. Azim Premji spearheaded Wipro for around 53 years and took it to new heights before handing over the reins of multinational giant to his son Rishad Premji. Azim Premji’s son Rishad Premji joined Wipro in 2007 and he worked in several roles before he was promoted to Executive Chairman in 2019. For those who are unaware, Wipro Limited has more than 250,000 employees in six continents.

Rishad is on the boards of Wipro Enterprises Limited (a leading player in FMCG and infrastructure engineering), Wipro-GE (a joint healthcare venture between Wipro and General Electric) and the Azim Premji Foundation (one of the largest not-for-profit initiatives in India). The Foundation, which is focused on improving public school education, works with more than 350,000 government schools across seven states in India.

Rishad Premji is an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in economics from Wesleyan University in the US. He is currently staying in Bangalore with his wife and two kids, Rishad Premji took a massive pay cut a few months ago that nearly halves his annual earnings from the previous year. The Wipro Chairman took a compensation of less than 8 crore ($951,353) in the financial year 2022-23. Rishad reportedly opted for a voluntary pay cut in the view of the negative performance at Wipro’s IT services business. During the Covid-19 pandemic in the year 2019-20, Rishad opted for a 31% pay cut.