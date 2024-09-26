Meet son of billionaire who left Rs 790000 crore company to build his firm, his famous parents are...

Narayana Murthy, one of India's most renowned billionaires, frequently garners attention for his business ventures, philanthropy, and insightful perspectives. He founded Infosys, one of India's leading IT companies, with a market capitalization of Rs 7.90 lakh crore. Married to author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, Narayana Murthy keeps a low profile, avoiding the limelight despite his significant influence. While his role in building a massive organization is well-known, details about his family members are less publicised.

Recently, Narayana Murthy made headlines by gifting Infosys shares worth Rs 240 crore to his four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Murty. This has piqued curiosity about his son, Rohan Murty, who is continuing his parents' legacy.

Rohan Murty joined Infosys after completing his studies but eventually left his position as vice president, choosing to forge his path. Inspired by his mother, Sudha Murty, a trailblazing engineer and philanthropist, Rohan founded Soroco, a company focused on digital transformation and AI-driven automation. Currently, he serves as the CTO of Soroco. Rohan also draws inspiration from his maternal uncle, Shrinivas Kulkarni, a noted professor of astrophysics and planetary science at the California Institute of Technology.

Though born into privilege, Rohan pursued an impressive academic journey. He attended Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore before moving to the United States for higher education. After graduating from Cornell University, he earned a PhD in computer engineering from Harvard University.

Rohan reportedly held 6,08,12,892 shares, representing 1.67% of Infosys, and received ₹106.42 crore in dividend income. He has an older sister, Akshata Murty, who is married to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.



