Every other individual has a dream of earning a six-figure salary working in a software company. However, this computer engineer professional broke the stereotype and left her position at a multinational company to make a career in fashion. And, she is now the owner of a Rs 200 crore-worth clothing brand. She is none other than Nidhi Yadav.

Nidhi used to work in the world's leading audit firm Deloitte but soon felt unfulfilled. She never felt like going to the office. Her colleagues and seniors encouraged her to do what she wanted in life. It was then she realised that her heart lies in fashion. She quit her job and went to Polimoda Fashion School in Florence, to pursue her passion for fashion. She was also offered a job in Italy soon after she completed a one-year program. However, she took a big risk and returned to India to set up her brand.

Nidhi launched Aks Clothing in 2014, with an initial investment of Rs 3.5 lakh. Her company targeted women between the ages of 18-35 catering to their contemporary fashion needs at affordable prices. Her venture quickly gained traction, achieving a revenue of Rs 100 crore in the year within five years. Well, before starting her business, she did research on the international brand, Zara’s model in India. Her key to success was launching 20 styles every two weeks, a unique strategy that helped her stand out in the market.

Aks is headquartered in Gurgaon with a network of several units in Jaipur. By 2021, the company’s revenue surged to Rs 200 crore sans funding. During the pandemic, the company resorted to manufacturing masks and PPE kits to stay afloat. The company also launched a kidswear line using leftover fabric. Nidhi’s hardwork and dedication made her successful, thereby redefining affordable clothing in India. She aims to reach Rs 500 crore in revenue by 2023-2024 as per reports.