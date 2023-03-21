Meet SN Subrahmanyan, CEO whose salary is Rs 16.7 lakh per day for running Rs 3-lakh crore business

SN Subrahmanyan loves cricket and western classical music. (File)

Larsen and Toubro is one of the largest infrastructure companies in the world. Its market capitalisation is a whopping over Rs 3 lakh crore. It is being spearheaded by SN Subrahmanyan, one of the highest paid CEOs in India. Sekharipuram Narayanan Subrahmanyan is the CEO and Managing Director of the company known for handling gigantic infrastructure projects. He was appointed the head of the company on July 1, 2017. He is also on the boards of LTI and L&T Technology Services. SN Subrahmanyan is also the Chairman of the National Safety Council. Who is SN Subrahmanyan?

SN Subrahmanyan was born in Chennai in 1960. His father was a General Manager at the Indian Railways. After schooling, he did his graduation in Civil Engineering from Regional Engineering College Kurukshetra. It is now called the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra. He later did his MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune. He later pursued an executive management programme from the prestigious London Business School.

He is married to Meena Subrahmanyan. They have two sons -- Sujay and Suraj.

He loves cricket and western classical music.

He is also the Chairman of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, and Director and Chairperson of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Before being appointed as the MD, he was the deputy MD of the company's infrastructure business. He joined the company in 1984 as planning engineer.

He led from the front in executing projects like Hyderabad's HITEC City and Bengaluru airport. In 2021, he was ranked 11th on the Power 100 Ranking in the Construction Week. He has been awarded several times as best CEO.

"In 2020, SNS was ranked as the Top CEO (Sell Side) and the 3rd Best CEO (Overall) in the All-Asia Executive Team Survey conducted by Institutional Investor and recognised as the CEO of the Year by the leading Indian news channel, CNBC-Awaaz. He has been conferred the Emergent CEO Award at the CEO Awards in 2019 for his exemplary leadership and for delivering seamless growth for L&T. He has also been accorded the Leading Engineering Personality award by the Institution of Engineers (India) in 2014. In March 2022, he was recognised as the winner in the Infrastructure & Engineering category of the Business Today-PwC India’s Best CEOs ranking," the company said on its website.

In the last financial year, he earned a salary package of Rs 61.27 crore, which is around Rs 16,70,000 per day. This was a 115 percent hike in the previous year's salary. He had taken a massive salary cut the previous year.