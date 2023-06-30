Meet Mumbai woman who built Rs 9024 crore firm from tiny school, talk with domestic help was turning point

Smita Deorah is a CA by education. (File)

Smita Deorah is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in India. Her entrepreneurial journey began after she talked to her domestic help about conditions at home. She discovered in depth the lack of access to good schools and teachers for low-income families. This was the inspiration of her startup, LEAD School (acronym for Leadership in Education and Development). Her husband Sumeet Mehta opened a separate school. Later, they came together to build the startup together.

They are now partners to 5000 affordable private schools in 500 cities. They have over 2000 employees. One of the central ideas of the startup is that any graduate can become a good teacher. The LEAD partner school operates differently than other schools in the districts.

Smita Deorah kept working when she was pursuing her graduation. She later became a chartered accountant. She worked for Procter and Gamble where she met her future husband. They worked in Singapore and India for 9 years. She had expertise in finance and treasury departments. However, she wanted to do something in the field of education.

They first started Sparsh, an NGO. In 2012, they started LEAD with the thought that a good education must be the right of every child. Their first school was in Ahmedabad that had only 14 students. Now, they serve 1.2 million plus students through 25000 plus teachers.

Smita Deorah's biggest achievement was formulating a program called ELGA (English Language and General Awareness) program which teaches the English language as a skill. This program helps students acquire English language skills in a short duration. This helps in their learning massively.

By 2026, she plans to expand the LEAD net to 60000 schools and 25 million students.

In the year 2021-2022, the company's revenue was Rs 133 crore.

Last year, they raised 100 million dollars at a valuation of 1.1 billion dollars (Rs 9024 crore).