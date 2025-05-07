Two Hyderabadi girls founded a health startup to address the growing and concerning issue of chronic health among youth.Veda and her elder sister Sudha both came up with an idea of creating products of wellness and nutrition after they experienced a deteriorating health.

In today’s world of competition everywhere, in every field, health always takes a backseat. Youth professionals tend to outdo the competition by adopting a sedentary lifestyle wherein they continuously work without an attempt to balance personal care with work. This may seem a good hack but affects health severely.

Experiencing the same, two Hyderabadi girls founded a health startup to address the growing and concerning issue among youth. Veda Gogineni from Hyderabad had everything, from an engineering education to a high paying job, but during this time she did not notice her unhealthy lifestyle. As a result, she started seeing signs of deteriorating health, energy levels going down, excruciating and sudden acidity levels after every cup of coffee.

“Despite being able to perform complex yoga poses, I found myself battling severe knee pain. I saw noticeable changes — hair loss, skin issues, persistent backaches, low energy levels, and poor sleep. A routine checkup revealed a surprising calcium deficiency. That’s when I realised how much damage a sedentary lifestyle had caused,” she said.

Veda Gogineni is a biotechnology graduate from IIT Kharagpur. Her health-related experience along with her knowledge through her educational background triggered a need to build a lifelong sustainable solution. This gave birth to the startup- ‘Earthful’.

As both sisters have backgrounds in biotechnology and chemical engineering, they combined their knowledge and expertise to bring out natural solutions to modern health issues. They founded Earthful in 2020 to create clean, plant-based nutritional products.

By using their background in science, they developed multivitamins and herbal mixtures with ingredients like guava leaves, curry leaves, and more. Their startup boomed in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. After seeing success, they even secured an investment of Rs 75 lakh from OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal in Shark Tank India.

The sisters took a risk of starting their own company by quitting their high-paying jobs and leaving opportunities to work abroad, only to bring to fruition their visionary idea.