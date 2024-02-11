Twitter
Meet sister of star tennis player, daughter-in-law of top cricketer, who is also...

This woman is the sister of a popular sports personality. She is also a successful entrepreneur. Know her story here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

Former Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza hit the headlines recently after her ex-husband Shoaib Malik, a Pakistan cricketer got married for the third time to Pakistani TV actor Sana Javed. Following the news, Sania Mirza's father confirmed that the couple were divorced. 

But many might not know that Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza is a successful entrepreneur. 

Anam Mirza graduated from Nasr Schol with Mass Communication and Media studies. Post graduation, Anam began her career in Journalism as an intern with various national channels. 

But her entrepreneurship kicked in soon and in 2013, Anam launched her company, 'Ink to Change', a website for aspiring journalists. In 2014, she launched her fashion label 'The Label Bazaar' after her marriage to Akbar Rasheed.  In 2022, Anam co-founded Daawat-e-ramzaan, India's biggest Ramzan expo. The company has an average of 150k walk-ins every year. In only two years, the business has expanded significantly. 

Read: Meet woman who has earned Rs 155 crore in just seven days by doing...

Anam tied the knot with Akbar Rasheed in 2016 but the couple decided to part ways in 2018. In 2019, Anam got married for the second time to cricketer Mohammad Asaduddin. Mohammad Asaduddin is the son of popular former cricketer and politician Mohammad Azharuddin. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

