Meet sister of Mukesh Ambani’s bahu, fashionista kid of tycoon with over Rs 1800 crore net worth, her husband is…

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia and he is among the most celebrated Indian billionaires across the globe alongside Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and others. Mukesh Ambani resides with his family in one of the world’s most expensive homes called Antilia that costs over Rs 15,000 crore. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta and her two kids reside in the luxurious tower. Although the residents of Antilia are quite popular and are part of the news every now and then, not many know about Mukesh Ambani’s extended family. Most members related to the Ambani family are not much active on social media, however the sister of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘bahu’ Shloka Mehta is unlike her rich relative. Shloka Mehta’s sister, Diya Mehta is a fashion consultant with a massive following on Instagram. Daughter of Business magnate Russell Mehta, Diya Mehta is a childhood friend of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani.

Diya Mehta has emerged as style icon over the years and she can even give supermodels a run for their money. After completing her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, Diya Mehta went to London to study fashion communication. Although Diya Mehta is popular as a fashion consultant, she also takes care of the family's business. Diya Mehta’s father Russell Mehta is the managing director of diamond manufacturer Rosy Blue and he is believed to have a net worth of around Rs 1800 crore.

Diya Mehta married to Ayush Jatia in April 2017. For those who do not know, Ayush Jatia is the managing director of Hardcastle Restaurants, the company that holds the McDonald's franchise for the west and south of India. Diya is a mother to a girl and boy. She currently has more than 140000 followers on Instagram.