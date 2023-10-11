Headlines

Meet sister of Mukesh Ambani’s bahu, fashionista kid of tycoon with over Rs 1800 crore net worth, her husband is…

Not Nokia or Samsung, this was the first mobile phone introduced in India, details here

Chairs fly as violent brawl erupts among kabaddi players at IIT Kanpur, video goes viral

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 26,399 in Flipkart sale after Rs 25,600 off, check details

'If I...': Sachin Tendulkar's confession to Virender Sehwag after failing to score 100 vs Pakistan at 2011 World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet sister of Mukesh Ambani’s bahu, fashionista kid of tycoon with over Rs 1800 crore net worth, her husband is…

Not Nokia or Samsung, this was the first mobile phone introduced in India, details here

Chairs fly as violent brawl erupts among kabaddi players at IIT Kanpur, video goes viral

5 most-awaited films of Amitabh Bachchan

Indian green vegetables you must include in daily diet

9 times Sushmita Sen inspired us with strong motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on reports of not promoting Dhak Dhak: 'I don't want it to have a mark of any toxicity'

After Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, this action star could join Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet sister of Mukesh Ambani’s bahu, fashionista kid of tycoon with over Rs 1800 crore net worth, her husband is…

Shloka Mehta’s sister, Diya Mehta is a fashion consultant with a massive following on Instagram. Daughter of Business magnate Russell Mehta, Diya Mehta is a childhood friend of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia and he is among the most celebrated Indian billionaires across the globe alongside Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and others. Mukesh Ambani resides with his family in one of the world’s most expensive homes called Antilia that costs over Rs 15,000 crore. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta and her two kids reside in the luxurious tower. Although the residents of Antilia are quite popular and are part of the news every now and then, not many know about Mukesh Ambani’s extended family. Most members related to the Ambani family are not much active on social media, however the sister of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘bahu’ Shloka Mehta is unlike her rich relative. Shloka Mehta’s sister, Diya Mehta is a fashion consultant with a massive following on Instagram. Daughter of Business magnate Russell Mehta, Diya Mehta is a childhood friend of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani.

Diya Mehta has emerged as style icon over the years and she can even give supermodels a run for their money. After completing her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, Diya Mehta went to London to study fashion communication. Although Diya Mehta is popular as a fashion consultant, she also takes care of the family's business. Diya Mehta’s father Russell Mehta is the managing director of diamond manufacturer Rosy Blue and he is believed to have a net worth of around Rs 1800 crore.

Diya Mehta married to Ayush Jatia in April 2017. For those who do not know, Ayush Jatia is the managing director of Hardcastle Restaurants, the company that holds the McDonald's franchise for the west and south of India. Diya is a mother to a girl and boy. She currently has more than 140000 followers on Instagram.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian-origin couple in UK were married for 90 years 291 days

BJP, allies to launch Maha Samwad Yatra in Maharashtra

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj witnesses good growth despite IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match on Sunday

Katrina Kaif reveals how she 'pushed body to breaking point for Tiger 3', calls film most challenging yet

Shacks in Goa now mandated to serve state’s staple ‘fish curry-rice’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE