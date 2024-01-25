Meet single mother who started business from garage at 45; she is now one of India’s richest woman with net worth of...

Mira got married at the age of 20. After her marriage, her husband's business degraded, and alcoholism followed. Mira separated from her husband along with her two kids, and moved to her parent's home. However, she was soon compelled to struggle alone after she lost both her parents at 28.

Self-made women are the strongest people as they have witnessed adversities, disappointments, and failures, but they don’t lose willpower and hope to carry on, and then what they achieve is historical and extraordinary.

We are talking about the inspiring life story of Mira Kulkarni, founder and CMD of Forest Essentials, one of the renowned natural cosmetics brands in India specialising in Ayurveda, who battled enormous personal hardships to finally taste success and become one of the richest women in India.

Mira got married at the age of 20. After her marriage, her husband's business degraded, and alcoholism followed. Mira separated from her husband along with her two kids, and moved to her parent's home. However, she was soon compelled to struggle alone after she lost both her parents at 28. The single mother then rented out a part of her house to sustain her family.

She continued to hustle and after marrying her daughter, Mira at 45 began making candles and then hand-made soaps.

Subsequently, in 2000, she launched Forest Essentials, India's first domestic luxury skincare, based on the principles of Ayurveda concepts. She started her business with just Rs 2 lakh investment and 2 employees from a garage. She sourced local ingredients from the Tehri Garhwal area.

Currently, her brand has expanded exponentially to over 110 stores across India in over 28 cities, and a few abroad. She has a clientele of over 300 hotels, including renowned chains like Taj and Hyatt, and nearly 150 spas. The company generated a revenue of Rs 253 crore in FY20 and Rs 210 crore in FY21.

Mira has received numerous accolades, including the title of Most Powerful Woman in Business for India by Fortune magazine for consecutive years. She was also featured in the list of Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women 2020 as one of India's richest women with a whopping net worth of Rs 1,290 crore.