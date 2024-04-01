Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, who didn't join Rs 80000 crore family business, now runs Rs 150 crore company, she is...

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys to get Rs 63290000000 from Income Tax Department

Meet Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s brother-in-law, a Tata scholar, he used to work for Indian cricket team’s…

Meet man who started business by borrowing Rs 10,000, now giving competition to Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, he is...

Crew box office collection day 3: Kareena, Kriti, Tabu’s film crosses Rs 50-crore mark worldwide in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, who didn't join Rs 80000 crore family business, now runs Rs 150 crore company, she is...

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys to get Rs 63290000000 from Income Tax Department

Meet Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s brother-in-law, a Tata scholar, he used to work for Indian cricket team’s…

Herbs and spices that improve your kidney and liver health

11 Bollywood movies that are remakes of Korean films

9 important life lessons by Tom Hanks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Crew box office collection day 3: Kareena, Kriti, Tabu’s film crosses Rs 50-crore mark worldwide in opening weekend

Meet actress, who gave hits with SRK, Salman, Aamir, rejected offers on one condition, quit films for marriage; now...

Meet 22-year-old actress, who is more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol, flies in private jet worth crores

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, who didn't join Rs 80000 crore family business, now runs Rs 150 crore company, she is...

Before assuming the role of CEO, Simran Lal worked as an executive officer in the company, overseeing various departments.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The company behind iconic brands like Eicher Tractors and Royal Enfield Bullet enjoys immense popularity for its vehicles across the nation. With a turnover of over Rs 80,000 crore, this company predominantly derives its revenue from the bike segment, overseen by Siddharth Lal, also known as Sid Lal. 

Sid Lal's sister Simran Lal, who had the opportunity to inherit a role in the company, instead chose to carve a niche for herself by expanding her mother's company, ultimately growing a Rs 5 crore turnover luxury home decor brand Good Earth into a Rs 150 crore empire within a few years. Good Earth was established in 1996 and Simran joined it in 2002.

Good Earth, under her leadership, opened its first flagship store in Mumbai, followed by another in the posh Khan Market area of Delhi. In 2013, she took her business online as well. Simran Lal resides in Delhi with her husband and two children.

Before assuming the role of CEO, Simran Lal worked as an executive officer in the company, overseeing various departments. She transformed the company into a successful luxury lifestyle brand, retailing fashion, home, and wellness products. When she took the reins as CEO, the revenue stood at Rs 5 crore. By 2016-17, it had surged to Rs 150 crore. In 2017, she along with her husband Rahul Ray, started another lifestyle brand called Nicobar.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

‘Raat ko daaru peeke...’: Kunal Kamra says he won't apologise for 'abusing' Salman Khan

10-year-old girl dies shortly after eating her birthday cake, know what happened

New income tax rules to be implemented from April 1; Here's all you need to know about changes

Gurdaspur constituency Punjab Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, schedule, candidates, past results

Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement