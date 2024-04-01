Meet woman, who didn't join Rs 80000 crore family business, now runs Rs 150 crore company, she is...

The company behind iconic brands like Eicher Tractors and Royal Enfield Bullet enjoys immense popularity for its vehicles across the nation. With a turnover of over Rs 80,000 crore, this company predominantly derives its revenue from the bike segment, overseen by Siddharth Lal, also known as Sid Lal.

Sid Lal's sister Simran Lal, who had the opportunity to inherit a role in the company, instead chose to carve a niche for herself by expanding her mother's company, ultimately growing a Rs 5 crore turnover luxury home decor brand Good Earth into a Rs 150 crore empire within a few years. Good Earth was established in 1996 and Simran joined it in 2002.

Good Earth, under her leadership, opened its first flagship store in Mumbai, followed by another in the posh Khan Market area of Delhi. In 2013, she took her business online as well. Simran Lal resides in Delhi with her husband and two children.

Before assuming the role of CEO, Simran Lal worked as an executive officer in the company, overseeing various departments. She transformed the company into a successful luxury lifestyle brand, retailing fashion, home, and wellness products. When she took the reins as CEO, the revenue stood at Rs 5 crore. By 2016-17, it had surged to Rs 150 crore. In 2017, she along with her husband Rahul Ray, started another lifestyle brand called Nicobar.