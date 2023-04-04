Meet Simran Lal, CEO who declined father's Rs 80000 crore bike biz, made mother's venture a roaring success

Simran Lal did masters in art history from Bangalore University. She later went to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. (File)

Simran Lal has had a unique journey. She comes from a famous business family that is at the helm of a company with Rs 80,000 crore market capitalization. Her family owns the Eicher Group, which owns Royal Enfield. Her brother is the iconic business leader Sid Lal. She could have joined the famous business owned by her family. However, she had other plans. Simran Lal is the CEO of Good Earth, a brand founded by her mother in 1996.

Simran Lal joined Good Earth in 2002. Before she became the CEO, she worked in the company as an executive, handling many functions, including streamlining supply chain and merchandising. She transformed the company and made it one of India's most successful luxury lifestyle brands that sells fashion, home and wellness items.

She later co-founded a lifestyle brand called Nicobar with her husband Raul Rai. The company was incorporated in 2017.

The company's revenue was Rs 5 crore when she took over as the CEO; it increased to Rs 150 crore in 2016-2017. The current revenue hasn't been released.

Simran Lal's education: Simran Lal did masters in art history from Bangalore University. She later went to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

Buoyed by the success of her new company, she launched Good Earth's sub brand, Paro.

Good Earth's USP is high-end products linked to fashion, interiors and lifestyle spaces.

Lal said in an interview a few years ago that her family's environment wasn't like a conventional business family. They used to visit Craft Museums, potters' villages and other studios in Delhi. She was always artistic. She had an interest in archaeology, languages, art and architecture.

They opened their flagship store in Mumbai in 2005. Two years after that, they opened a store in Khan Market in Delhi.

In 2013, the company launched a boutique on the internet.

She said in another interview that she takes care of her employees as they are the biggest ambassadors of the brand. She said growing one's business involved taking people along. She had said that this was her biggest learning.

She is the daughter of Vikram Lal. The net worth of the Lal family is over Rs 54000 crore.

Eicher Motors was founded by Vikram Lal's father Man Mohan Lal.

Simran's brother Sid Lal is often credited for the revival of the Royal Enfield brand that sells classic motorcycles. He joined the company in 2000 and led from the front as the CEO. He transformed the company into a two-wheeler behemoth, selling over 8 lakh vehicles.