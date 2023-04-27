Meet Simone Tata, Ratan Tata's Swiss-born stepmom who came to India as tourist; 93-year-old created Rs 49000 crore firm

Simone Tata

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe. The former Tata Group chairman’s family has led several businesses over the generations and most of his family members are quite popular for their philanthropic activities. Although Ratan Tata’s father, grandfather and even great grandfather are still mentioned in books related to Indian general knowledge, not many are aware of the industrialist’s stepmother Simone Tata, who was once a chairperson of popular cosmetics brand Lakme.

Simone was a tourist in India when she met Ratan Tata’s father

Simone Tata was born and brought up in Geneva, Switzerland. The 23-year-old young Simone visited India as a tourist when she met Ratan Tata’s father, Navan Hormusji Tata, who was the adopted son of Sir Ratanji Tata. After spending a couple of years together, the two tied the knot in 1955 and Simone permanently moved to the financial capital of India, Mumbai. The couple gave birth to Ratan Tata’s stepbrother, Noel Tata in 1957.

A few years after giving birth to Noel, Simone Tata a minor subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills, Lakme in 1962 and after serving the company for 20 years she rose to the rank of chairperson. Following the success of Lakme, Simone was appointed to the board of Tata Industries in 1989.

Simone was key person behind Westside

Tata sold Lakme to Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL) in 1996 and the group created Trent with money from the sale. For those who are unaware, Trent Limited operates retail fashion chain Westside and a bookstore, Landmark. After the sale of Lakme, the shareholders were given equivalent shares in Trent. Simone Tata served as Non-Executive Chairman of Trent Ltd. until 30 October 2006.