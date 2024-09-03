Twitter
Business

Meet man who acquired Rs 718 crore shares of company that has Ratan Tata connection, he is...

According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange, Siddhartha Yog bought 10,09,200 shares, amounting to a 0.3 per cent stake in Trent.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 09:50 AM IST

Meet man who acquired Rs 718 crore shares of company that has Ratan Tata connection, he is...
    Global investor Siddhartha Yog on Monday acquired over 10 lakh shares worth Rs 718 crore of Tata Group retail firm Trent Ltd through an open market transaction. Yog is the founding partner of Xander Group Inc, an emerging markets-focused investment firm that currently manages assets of more than USD 3 billion.

    According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange, Siddhartha Yog bought 10,09,200 shares, amounting to a 0.3 per cent stake in Trent.

    The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 7,115 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 718.04 crore.

    The data showed that Dodona Holdings offloaded the same number of shares at Rs 7,115 apiece.

    Shares of Trent fell 0.09 per cent to close at Rs 7,151.95 per piece on the NSE.

    Last month, Siddhartha Yog acquired a total of 9.48 lakh shares or 0.27 per cent stake of fashion and lifestyle company Trent from Dodona Holdings Ltd through separate block deals for a combined value of Rs 649 crore.

    Who is Siddhartha Yog?

    Siddharth Yog is the founding partner of Xander Group Inc., an investment firm focused on emerging markets, managing assets exceeding $3 billion. Additionally, he is the founder and chairman of Virtuous Retail. Siddharth holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Delhi, where he was the head of the students’ union at Shri Ram College of Commerce. He later pursued an MBA at Harvard Business School.

    Yog's expertise extends beyond investment; from 2014 to 2019, he was a faculty member at Harvard Business School. During his time there, he contributed significantly to the academic discourse on emerging markets and real property asset management through case studies and courses. His career also includes tenure with CBRE across Hong Kong, Singapore, and India, as well as with Bain & Company in New York. In 2006, Private Equity Real Estate recognised him as one of the 20 future global stars.

    In addition to his professional achievements, Siddharth Yog is deeply involved in educational and cultural institutions. He serves on Harvard University's President’s Global Advisory Council and the Committee on University Resources. He is a co-founder and governing body member of Ashoka University in India and holds leadership roles in the American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge and the International Advisory Council at Lincoln Center in New York. Siddharth also chairs Yuj Kutumb, a charitable foundation under the Yog Foundation.

    (With PTI inputs)

