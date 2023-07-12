Meet Shri Thanedar, did odd jobs to survive in Karnataka, built multi-crore company in US, now successful politician

Born into poverty in a low-income family in a small Karnataka town, Thanedar saw life's struggles hit him early.

Indian born and raised US politician Shri Thanedar is a prime example of the 'American Dream'. For thousands of other Indians who reach the USA every year to make the most of their lives, Thanedar is an inspiration.

Born into poverty in a low-income family in a small Karnataka town, Thanedar saw life's struggles hit him early. He and his five siblings saw tough times growing up in Belgaum after their father, a government servant, retired at 55 years of age.

Just 14, Shri had to work odd jobs to support his family. Education was the only way out and Shri did BS from Karnatak University followed by MS from University of Mumbai. He then worked as a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) before going on to the US for PhD.

Thanedar began career in 1984. He bought his first company in 1991 by taking out a $75,000 loan. He slowly built his business empire with several more acquisitions. One of Thanedar's firms, Azopharma, reached from $1 million to $55 million in just 5 years.

However, crisis struck again for Thanedar as recession hit the US. He decided to call it quits as a businessman in 2010. However, his retirement was brief as he made a comeback launching Avomeen. The company hit it big and became one of the fastest growing firms.

Thanedar entered politics in 2018 running to become the governor of Michigan but lost despite spending the most amount of money.In 2021, he was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives on a Democratic ticket.