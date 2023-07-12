Headlines

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

7 healthy and tasty food options for cheat meals

Best monsoon getaways near Delhi

10 cheapest cars with sunroof in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Hardeep Singh Puri recounts benefits of PM ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ scheme for street vendors

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host four Asia cup matches; remaining nine in Sri Lanka

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

education

Meet Shri Thanedar, did odd jobs to survive in Karnataka, built multi-crore company in US, now successful politician

Born into poverty in a low-income family in a small Karnataka town, Thanedar saw life's struggles hit him early.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

Indian born and raised US politician Shri Thanedar is a prime example of the 'American Dream'. For thousands of other Indians who reach the USA every year to make the most of their lives, Thanedar is an inspiration.

Born into poverty in a low-income family in a small Karnataka town, Thanedar saw life's struggles hit him early. He and his five siblings saw tough times growing up in Belgaum after their father, a government servant, retired at 55 years of age.

Just 14, Shri had to work odd jobs to support his family. Education was the only way out and Shri did BS from Karnatak University followed by MS from University of Mumbai. He then worked as a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) before going on to the US for PhD.

Thanedar began career in 1984. He bought his first company in 1991 by taking out a $75,000 loan. He slowly built his business empire with several more acquisitions. One of Thanedar's firms, Azopharma, reached from $1 million to $55 million in just 5 years.

However, crisis struck again for Thanedar as recession hit the US. He decided to call it quits as a businessman in 2010. However, his retirement was brief as he made a comeback launching Avomeen. The company hit it big and became one of the fastest growing firms.

Thanedar entered politics in 2018 running to become the governor of Michigan but lost despite spending the most amount of money.In 2021, he was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives on a Democratic ticket. 

