Shreegopal Kabra, the Managing Director of RR Kabel Ltd, recently made headlines in Mumbai's luxury real estate market by acquiring two expansive sea-facing apartments in the prestigious Oberoi Three Sixty West. This high-profile transaction, valued at Rs 198 crore, underscores the trend of affluent individuals investing in premium properties in prime locations like Worli.



The Kabra Family's Significant Purchase



In late October 2024, the Kabra family purchased two adjoining apartments situated on the 62nd floor of Oberoi Three Sixty West, totaling an impressive 13,809 square feet. The larger unit spans 7,167 square feet and was bought for Rs 102.76 crore by Shreegopal Kabra’s son, Rajesh Kabra, and his wife, Monal Kabra. The second apartment, measuring 6,642 square feet, was acquired by Shreegopal and his wife, Kritidevi Kabra, for Rs 95.40 crore. Both residences offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and come with ten designated parking spaces.



This acquisition is not the Kabra family's first venture into Oberoi Three Sixty West; they previously purchased a duplex apartment on the 42nd floor in November 2019 for Rs 56 crore. Their continued investment in this luxury development highlights its appeal among Mumbai's elite.



About Oberoi Three Sixty West



Oberoi Three Sixty West is a luxury residential complex developed by Oberoi Realty, featuring two high-rise towers that include both residential units and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Located in Worli, one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighborhoods, the project offers a range of ultra-luxurious living spaces designed with state-of-the-art amenities and stunning panoramic views.

The complex has become a symbol of opulence and exclusivity in Mumbai's real estate landscape, attracting numerous high-profile residents. Among them is Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who purchased a lavish apartment in the same tower for approximately Rs 60 crore. His association with Oberoi Three Sixty West adds to the building's allure, making it a desirable address not only for business magnates but also for celebrities.



A Broader Trend in Luxury Real Estate

The Kabra family's recent purchase reflects a broader trend where Indian billionaires and celebrities are increasingly investing in luxury real estate. Oberoi Three Sixty West has seen significant transactions recently; for instance, Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts acquired multiple apartments there for over Rs 1,200 crore.