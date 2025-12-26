FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

MEA reacts to unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, calls it deeply concerning

Janhvi Kapoor reacts strongly to 'barbaric' lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh: 'This kind of hypocrisy will...'

Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!

Meet man who owns UP-based Shankh Air, plans to start services in...

Exclusive | Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Faisu, Uorfi, Nikki Tamboli are assembling for The 50? Here's what we know

How Royal Matrimonial Supports Mature Relationships and Second Marriages

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film becomes highest-grossing Indian movie in overseas markets in 2025, earns Rs...

Ashes history created after 123 Years: Australia, England achieve a unique first in iconic Test rivalry

Meet actor who wasted 20 years in addiction, gave away Maine Pyar Kiya to Salman Khan due to his habit of..., became star in his 50s, he is...

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli sets new world record, surpasses Australia great Michael Bevan to achieve historic feat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor reacts strongly to 'barbaric' lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh: 'This kind of hypocrisy will...'

Janhvi Kapoor reacts strongly to lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh

Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!

Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!

Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports

Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports

Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti

Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets

Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet man who owns UP-based Shankh Air, plans to start services in...

He also said the company aims to scale up its fleet to 20-25 aircraft over the next two to three years.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

Meet man who owns UP-based Shankh Air, plans to start services in...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Aviation will be operating Shankh Air. It has received a no-objection certificate from the Civil Aviation Ministry. Shankh Air is owned by Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, who heads Shankh Aviation as chairman and managing director. He recently met Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and briefed him about the airline's plans. According to Vishwakarma, the airline plans to launch its flight services around the first quarter of 2026. He also said the company aims to scale up its fleet to 20-25 aircraft over the next two to three years.

Who is Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma?

Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma hails from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He currently leads Shankh Aviation as chairman and managing director. He owns Shankh Air and founded Shankh Agencies Private Limited in 2022, reports suggest. The company is involved in construction materials, ceramics, concrete and wholesale trading.

Shankh Air Services

The company plans to start services in the first quarter of 2026. In a statement, Shankh Aviation said its aircraft are currently undergoing technical reviews and are being readied for delivery to India. According to the company website, Shankh Air will connect major cities within and outside Uttar Pradesh, boosting regional connectivity and economic growth. Initial routes include Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and key metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Currently, there are nine scheduled domestic airlines in the country, which is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.

READ | Meet man who owns AlHind Air, India’s new airline, he is from...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MEA reacts to unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, calls it deeply concerning
MEA reacts to unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, calls it d
Janhvi Kapoor reacts strongly to 'barbaric' lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh: 'This kind of hypocrisy will...'
Janhvi Kapoor reacts strongly to lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh
Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!
Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!
Meet man who owns UP-based Shankh Air, plans to start services in...
Meet man who owns UP-based Shankh Air, plans to start services in...
Exclusive | Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Faisu, Uorfi, Nikki Tamboli are assembling for The 50? Here's what we know
Exclusive | Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Faisu, Uorfi are assembling for The 50?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement