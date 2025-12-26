Meet man who owns UP-based Shankh Air, plans to start services in...

MEA reacts to unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, calls it deeply concerning
BUSINESS
Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Aviation will be operating Shankh Air. It has received a no-objection certificate from the Civil Aviation Ministry. Shankh Air is owned by Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, who heads Shankh Aviation as chairman and managing director. He recently met Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and briefed him about the airline's plans. According to Vishwakarma, the airline plans to launch its flight services around the first quarter of 2026. He also said the company aims to scale up its fleet to 20-25 aircraft over the next two to three years.
Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma hails from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He currently leads Shankh Aviation as chairman and managing director. He owns Shankh Air and founded Shankh Agencies Private Limited in 2022, reports suggest. The company is involved in construction materials, ceramics, concrete and wholesale trading.
The company plans to start services in the first quarter of 2026. In a statement, Shankh Aviation said its aircraft are currently undergoing technical reviews and are being readied for delivery to India. According to the company website, Shankh Air will connect major cities within and outside Uttar Pradesh, boosting regional connectivity and economic growth. Initial routes include Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and key metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Currently, there are nine scheduled domestic airlines in the country, which is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.