Meet shopkeepers who built once Vijay Mallya-led company into Rs 68000 crore giant, their net worth is…

Headlines

Jammu-Kashmir: Day 2 of intense encounter in Rajouri, heavy firing as police corners terrorist group

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

Suniel Shetty talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'he achieved so much in life and then...'

This superstar's career got ruined due to one B-grade film, never got married, can you recognize this actress?

Meet the millionaire set to make Rs 1674 crore from Gautam Adani’s latest move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Few days left to apply for this special FD, check last date, benefits and interest rate

Disha Patani admits Aleksandar Ilic as her boyfriend, fans react: Watch

8 most populated countries in the world

Deadly Beauties: 10 Most poisonous snakes in India

Virat Kohli to Alia Bhatt: Mind-boggling Instagram fees charged by Indian celebs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Disha Patani admits Aleksandar Ilic as her boyfriend, fans react: Watch

Bipasha Basu reveals her daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart, underwent surgery in her third month

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet shopkeepers who built once Vijay Mallya-led company into Rs 68000 crore giant, their net worth is…

With a market cap of over Rs 68,000 crore, Berger Paints is controlled by billionaire brothers Kuldip Singh Dhingra and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of India’s largest paintmakers, Berger Paints is a case study in business acumen and the inspiring success story of a duo who went from ordinary storekeepers to become one of India’s richest brothers. With a market cap of over Rs 68,000 crore, Berger Paints is controlled by Kuldip Singh Dhingra and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra.

Kuldip serves as the chairperson while Gurbachan serves as the vice chairperson. The brothers belong to a business family from Punjab’s Amritsar. The story of the Dhingra family began from a small shop in the city started by their grandfather 125 years ago, back in 1898.

Kuldip and Gurbachan graduated from the Delhi University and began careers with the Amritsar shop, counting a turnover of Rs 10 lakh annually by the 1970s. By the 1980s, they were the country’s biggest paint exporters to the erstwhile Soviet Union. 

They realised that the next big step is building a brand with a multinational corporation. Kuldip Singh Dhingra set his sights on the small-time player under the Vijay Mallya-led UB Group’s umbrella. The Amritsar businessman was able to get hold of a meeting with the beverage baron set up through an acquaintance. 

The duo bought one of the country’s smallest players in the paint manufacturing segment from erstwhile business tycoon Vijay Mallya’s UB Group in the 1990s. The company is today India’s second largest paint maker. Both command net worth of over Rs 29,700 crore ($3.6 billion) each from their stakes in the company. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

World’s richest IITian grew up without electricity but earned Rs 71,189 crore, know rags to riches story

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

Bihar politicians squabble over speculation of Nitish Kumar contesting LS polls from UP

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE