Meet Shiv Nadar, man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore who gifted Rs 115 crore Delhi house, bigger donor than Mukesh Ambani

Shiv Nadar is one of the richest people in India. In 2023 Forbes list, he was the fourth richest person -- only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Cyrus Poonawalla. He is one of the most inspirational figures in the country. He is a self-made billionaire who believes in giving back to the society. His family runs a charitable foundation in his name -- Shiv Nadar Foundation. The foundation primarily works in the field of education. In the year 2022, he was the biggest doner in India after he doled out over Rs 1000 crore in just 12 months, much more than India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

Shiv Nadar donated a whopping Rs 1161 crore, per Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022. He was way ahead of Azim Premji, who donated Rs 484 crore. Mukesh Ambani was third on the list with Rs 411 crore donation.

Shiv Nadar was born in Tamil Nadu's Moolaipozhi in 1945. He came from middle-class background. He was a good student. He completed his electronics engineering from the prestigious PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore. Till the age of 21, he couldn't speak in English. In 1967, he started working for Pune's Cooper Engineering Limited.

He founded HCL Technologies in the middle of the 1970s. It was initially a hardware business catering to a Singapore firm. The company used to operate via a garage in Delhi. Their first success came in the early 1980s when their company hit Rs 1 million revenue.

Under Nadar's leadership, the company made the most of the Indian IT boom brought on by the three big-ticket economic reforms in 1991.

According to Forbes, his current net worth is 25.3 billion dollars (Rs 2,07,700 crore). Nadar has donated a total of Rs 9000 crore to Shiv Nadar Foundation till now.

Shiv Nadar stepped down as the chairman of the company in 2020. His daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, heads the IT behemoth now. She is one of the richest women in India with a net worth of over Rs 80000 crore.

In 2014, Shiv Nadar bought a house for Rs 115 crore in Friends Colony East area of the national capital. He gifted the house to Roshni Nadar. The area of the house was 1,930-sq yard plot.

Roshni Nadar is married to businessman Shikhar Malhotra.