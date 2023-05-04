Meet Shikhar Malhotra, US-educated man whose wife's net worth is Rs 84000 crore, she runs Rs 2.79 lakh crore firm

Shikhar Malhotra with wife Roshni Nadar (Photo - Shiv Nadar Foundation)

Shikhar Malhotra is the current Vice Chairman of HCL Technologies, a company that has a market capitalization of over Rs 2.79 lakh crores. However, not many know that Shikhar Malhotra is the husband of Roshni Nadar, a billionaire and one of India’s richest women.

Shikhar Malhotra and Roshni Nadar had a seven-year long relationship and got married in 2010. The couple now has two sons. Shikhar Malhotra is the son-in-law of Shiv Nadar and Kiran Nadar, who leave the million-dollar education industry at Shiv Nadar University.

Who is Shikhar Malhotra?

Shikhar Malhotra is the Vice Chairman and Board Member of HCL Technologies, and he is also one of the trustees of Shiv Nadar Foundation. Shikhar Malhotra comes from an entrepreneurial family which was based in Kuwait and completed his education in the United States.

He is passionate about wildlife and conservation and also started a trust for the same purpose along with his wife Roshni Nadar in 2018. He also has a deep interest in sports and often indulges in football games.

Shikhar Malhotra, according to various reports, has a net worth of around Rs 200 crore. While his net worth is massive, it is almost nothing compared to that of his wife Roshni Nadar, who is currently heading her father’s company HCL Technologies.

Roshni Nadar was termed as the richest woman in India in 2020, and is one of the most powerful women in the world according to Forbes. Roshni Nadar’s net worth is around Rs 84,000 crore, and the market capitalization of HCL technologies is Rs 2.79 lakh crore.

Shikhar Malhotra completed his studies at Babson College in the US, with a specialization in entrepreneurship. He met Roshni Nadar when he was working in Honda, and the two struck up a romantic relationship that lasted for seven years.

