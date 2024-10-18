Shiju Pappen, a Gurugram-based entrepreneur who launched his own popular venture 'The Chatpata Affairs', is an inspiration to young entrepreneurs who want to start their own businesses.

Pappen kickstarted his career at Pizza Hut as a team member who performed various duties including - washing dishes, serving customers and cleaning tables. However, driven by his entrepreneurial spirit, Pappen launched 'The Chatpata Affair' during the Covid-19 pandemic, and later transformed it into a thriving business.

In an interview with Startuppedia, the entrepreneur said, “I was earning only Rs 5000-6,000 per month for almost a year straight. It was tough to manage rent, electricity, and food. However, I had no option but to manage with whatever I was earning.”

Let's get to know more about the journey of Shiju Pappen.

Who is Shiju Pappen?

Shiju Pappen, a native of Rajasthan, moved to Delhi in search of work. He started his career with Pizza Hut as a team member. Owing to his constant urge to start something of his own, Pappen later became the CEO of Southern Fried Chicken with over two decades of experience.

With a modest savings of Rs 5 lakh and a small, dedicated team, Pappen finally launched 'The Chatpata Affair' in 2020, known for serving tangy and savoury flavours of Indian street food.

'The Chatpata Affair', worth around Rs 4.5 crores, has shops across 50 locations nationwide. According to a report by News18, the franchises generate an impressive monthly profit between Rs 70,000 and 80,000.