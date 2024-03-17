Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Private show for SRK': Ed Sheeran sings 'Perfect' for Shah Rukh Khan, video goes viral, fans react

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: Who owns maximum stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance?

This actor was once bigger than Akshay, Ajay, rejected role that made Shah Rukh star, ruined his career, now works in...

This actress once swept studio floors, wiped vomit, one film changed her life, became Bollywood's top star, is worth...

Meet woman, who started Rs 10 crore company at 20 with just Rs 2000, came to Shark Tank for funding and then...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Major setback for Mumbai Indians as star player suffers injury, week ahead of IPL 2024

'Private show for SRK': Ed Sheeran sings 'Perfect' for Shah Rukh Khan, video goes viral, fans react

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: Who owns maximum stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance?

Why Mughal emperor Babur was afraid of this Hindu king

Symptoms of high blood pressure on waking up

Discover real 'Paatal Lok' on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Has Announced The Dates Of Lok Sabha Elections Results

This actress once swept studio floors, wiped vomit, one film changed her life, became Bollywood's top star, is worth...

Meet TV’s first naagin, who survived child abuse, fell in love with married man at 15, later became only actress to…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls being 'uncomfortable, shaking from fear' during 'Oo Antava' shoot: 'For me it was...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, who started Rs 10 crore company at 20 with just Rs 2000, came to Shark Tank for funding and then...

Currently, Shelly is pursuing her MSc IT and is in her second year. She credits her college's entrepreneurship programme for helping her balance her studies and business effectively.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

article-main
Photo: LinkedIn
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Shark Tank India's third season, The Shell Hair garnered interest from the sharks. Founded in 2020 by Shelly Bulchandani, a resident of Ajmer, The Shell Hair specialises in hair extensions, wigs, Toppers, Bangs, and Colorful Streaks, caters impeccably to the tastes of today's discerning generation, who prioritize style and individuality.

Currently, Shelly is pursuing her MSc IT and is in her second year. She credits her college's entrepreneurship programme for helping her balance her studies and business effectively.

Her products, crafted from authentic Indian Remy hair sourced from single donors, have carved a niche in both online and offline markets nationwide. Offering superior quality at prices 30-40 percent lower than competitors, Shelly's products have garnered praise from industry insiders, including Namita Thapar. 

When Shelly was 20 years old and decided to start a business, she first searched for hair. She bought hair worth Rs. 2000 from a vendor in Jaipur. She was so happy with those hairs that she roamed around the whole house with them, shouting with joy that the hair has arrived. With those hairs, Shelly made some extensions on her own sewing machine and sold them to relatives. When she started receiving positive feedback from people, she created a website, which resulted in many orders. At present, this startup earns an annual revenue of about 1.2 crore rupees. Last year, i.e., 2021-22, their sales were around Rs 36 lakh.

Shelly had demanded a valuation of 10 crore rupees for her startup and offered 3 percent equity in exchange for 30 lakh rupees. Namita and Amit Jain didn't find the quality satisfactory, so they backed out. On the other hand, Anupam Mittal initially offered 30 lakh rupees for 10 percent, which later changed to 3 lakh rupees for 3 percent. Ritesh Agrawal offered 60 lakh rupees for 6 percent equity. Aman Gupta initially offered 30 lakh rupees for 5 percent equity. Later, he said that in the last two seasons, two hair companies have slipped from his hands, but he wants this company. Along with saying this, he also offered 30 lakh rupees for 3 percent, and Shelly accepted Aman's offer.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau says he often mulls quitting his 'crazy job,' but...

Excise Policy Case: ED issues 9th summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks to join probe on March 21

Weather update: Know IMD prediction for Delhi-NCR, read forecast for other states

'This is a different India, seeks...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's perception on global stage

Meet woman, who started Rs 10 crore company at 20 with just Rs 2000, came to Shark Tank for funding and then...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement