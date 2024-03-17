Meet woman, who started Rs 10 crore company at 20 with just Rs 2000, came to Shark Tank for funding and then...

Currently, Shelly is pursuing her MSc IT and is in her second year. She credits her college's entrepreneurship programme for helping her balance her studies and business effectively.

In Shark Tank India's third season, The Shell Hair garnered interest from the sharks. Founded in 2020 by Shelly Bulchandani, a resident of Ajmer, The Shell Hair specialises in hair extensions, wigs, Toppers, Bangs, and Colorful Streaks, caters impeccably to the tastes of today's discerning generation, who prioritize style and individuality.

Her products, crafted from authentic Indian Remy hair sourced from single donors, have carved a niche in both online and offline markets nationwide. Offering superior quality at prices 30-40 percent lower than competitors, Shelly's products have garnered praise from industry insiders, including Namita Thapar.

When Shelly was 20 years old and decided to start a business, she first searched for hair. She bought hair worth Rs. 2000 from a vendor in Jaipur. She was so happy with those hairs that she roamed around the whole house with them, shouting with joy that the hair has arrived. With those hairs, Shelly made some extensions on her own sewing machine and sold them to relatives. When she started receiving positive feedback from people, she created a website, which resulted in many orders. At present, this startup earns an annual revenue of about 1.2 crore rupees. Last year, i.e., 2021-22, their sales were around Rs 36 lakh.

Shelly had demanded a valuation of 10 crore rupees for her startup and offered 3 percent equity in exchange for 30 lakh rupees. Namita and Amit Jain didn't find the quality satisfactory, so they backed out. On the other hand, Anupam Mittal initially offered 30 lakh rupees for 10 percent, which later changed to 3 lakh rupees for 3 percent. Ritesh Agrawal offered 60 lakh rupees for 6 percent equity. Aman Gupta initially offered 30 lakh rupees for 5 percent equity. Later, he said that in the last two seasons, two hair companies have slipped from his hands, but he wants this company. Along with saying this, he also offered 30 lakh rupees for 3 percent, and Shelly accepted Aman's offer.