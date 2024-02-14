Meet woman who borrowed money to start business, took office on rent, she now runs company worth...

This woman, borrowed money to start her business. Know her journey from being a housewive to an entrepreneur.

For most housewives, every day looks after the house and family. Only a few think of exploring any earning opportunities. One woman who stepped outside her comfort zone and created her business empire is Sheela Kochouseph Chittilappilly.

Sheela Kochoussef Chittilapillai borrowed some money rented a place to use as an officer and launched her lingerie brand V-Star Creations. She built the business on her own and overcame all obstacles on the way.

Initially, people around her made fun of her choice of product but this did not stop her. Today, her firm has a turnover of more than Rs 125 crore.

Sheela was born in Kerala to an entrepreneur father. After her father's demise, Sheela was determined to become an independent woman and do something of her own.

Sheela Kochoussef Chittilapillai spoke to her husband, Kochoussef Thomas Chittilapillai, who is the founder of V-Guard Industries, about her dream of establishing her own business. He extended his support and advice Sheela to start something of her own.

After that Sheela started working towards her goal and launched her Lingerie brand in 1995.

