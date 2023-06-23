Search icon
Meet IIT alumnus, SBI worker's son who built Rs 61,700 crore firm after quitting lucrative US job

Hailing from Bihar, Shashank Kumar had a well-paying job and drove a swanky sports car in the US. But he gave it all up to follow his entrepreneurial drive.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

Shashank Kumar’s Razorpay was named among India’s most valuable unlisted companies in the recently released Hurun report. Razorpay is listed as the fifth most valuable at Rs 61,700 crore. The company was founded by Shashank Kumar and his IIT Roorkee friend Harshil Mathur. 

Kumar, who created the product and served as the firm’s long-time CTO, is currently the Managing Director (MD) while Mathur is the CEO. The Patna-born techie was placed in a well-paying software job with tech giant Microsoft in the US. He was getting paid handsomely in dollars and driving a swanky Ford Mustang car. However, the zeal of building his own business made him take a big leap of faith.

Kumar was born to a bank employee father working for state-run SBI and a homemaker mother. After completing his schooling from the St Xavier's High School in Bihar's Patna, Kumar joined the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. 

After earning an engineering degree in computer science, Kumar bagged big in campus placement, landing a job with Microsoft in the US. However, he quit in less than two years to create India's first payment gateway for small businesses and startups. 

