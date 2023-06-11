Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Sharmistha Dubey, Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s IIT classmate who reinvented an industry, led Rs 3,00,000 crore firm

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's IIT classmate Sharmistha Dubey was appointed the CEO of Match.com in 2020.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

Meet Sharmistha Dubey, Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s IIT classmate who reinvented an industry, led Rs 3,00,000 crore firm
Meet Sharmistha Dubey, Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s IIT classmate who reinvented an industry, led Rs 3,00,000 crore firm

Just like her IIT classmate, Sharmistha Dubey is a reputed business executive from India who made it big in the US. Also known as Shar Dubey, she served as the CEO of online dating giant Match Group that owns apps like Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid. She is credited with steering the conglomerate through the Covid-19 pandemic and reinventing the industry with her ideas. 

Dubey hails from Jamshedpur. After studying at Loyola School, she graduated from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Google CEO Sundar Pichai was her classmate. She was the only woman in the entire class. 

Sharmistha then worked for a steel company in hometown Jamshedpur. She saved money for further education and then went to the US to earn an MS degree. She started her career in 1998 as an engineer with Texas Instruments. She joined Match.com in 2006. 

At the Match Group, she reinvented the online dating game. She came up with the 'Likes You' feature for Tinder in 2017. She got it added to the app's paid membership features. It helped Tinder's popularity skyrocket. 

The idea is credited directly making Tinder a billion-dollar firm and most profitable in the industry. The move made Tinder the world’s top-earning non-gaming mobile app and changed the online dating industry forever.

She was named COO of Tinder in 2017. She was appointed CEO in March 2020 and helmed the $40 billion (over Rs 3 lakh crore) group during the pandemic era before stepping down in May 2022. She remains on the board of directors of the group.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WTC Final 2023: Man proposes to girlfriend during India vs Australia match, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.