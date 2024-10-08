Twitter
Meet Shark Tank India's newest judge, set to join Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, to replace Deepinder Goyal

The show makers recently shared a promo video on Instagram, highlighting the new shark

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 09:34 AM IST

Meet Shark Tank India's newest judge, set to join Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, to replace Deepinder Goyal
Shark Tank India is back with its much-awaited fourth season, promising an exciting mix of new ideas, ambitious entrepreneurs, and high-stakes deals. The new season introduces a fresh face on the panel of sharks: Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, and Promoter of Unicommerce.

Kunal Bahl is well-known in India’s startup world, having built and supported many successful tech ventures. He has invested in over 250 startups and received prestigious awards like the Economic Times Entrepreneur of the Year and the Joseph Wharton Award for Young Leadership. He has also featured on Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list.

The show makers recently shared a promo video on Instagram, highlighting the new shark.

Bahl will join the panel alongside Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO, People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and Group CEO, OYO).

Adding to the excitement, Shark Tank India 4 brings in new hosts, Sahiba Bali and Ashish Solanki, who are expected to add their own energy to the show. Streaming exclusively on Sony LIV, the new season promises to captivate viewers with intense pitches, fierce negotiations, and inspiring success stories.

The show, which is the Indian version of the American series Shark Tank, will begin streaming soon on Sony LIV.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
