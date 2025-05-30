Noel Tata, the chairman of the Tata Trusts, is married to Shapoor's sister Aloo Mistry. This is how he is related to the late Ratan Tata, who was Noel's brother.

Shapoor Mistry, the eldest son of the late Pallonji Mistry, now heads the 159-year-old Shapoorji Pallonji Group. The Mistry family has a significant stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. Shapoor Mistry was born in 1964 to Pallonji Mistry and Patsy Perin Dubash. He has two sisters and a younger brother, the late Cyrus Mistry, who was appointed chairman of Tata Sons in 2012.

Shapoor shares the family’s fortune with Cyrus Mistry's sons Firoz Mistry and Zahan Mistry. Together, they manage an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, the $165 billion holding company of the Tata Group. This stake, valued at approximately $130 billion, has long been a cornerstone of the Mistry family’s wealth. Shapoor holds an Irish citizenship.

Noel Tata, the chairman of the Tata Trusts, is married to Shapoor's sister Aloo Mistry. This is how he is related to the late Ratan Tata, who was Noel's brother.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is known for its engineering and construction expertise, with a revenue of $30 billion. However, Shapoor has faced significant personal and professional challenges, including managing the family's debt-laden business. He lost his father in June 2022 and his brother Cyrus in September 2022. Following these deaths, he became the head of the family as well as the business empire. His net worth as of October 2024 is reported to be USD 20.4 billion.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has faced financial difficulties, prompting Shapoor to initiate restructuring efforts. The company has created two separate entities, S.P. Finance and S.C. Finance, to streamline operations and improve cash flow. Shapoor is also grooming the next generation, including his son and Cyrus's two sons, for leadership roles within the group.