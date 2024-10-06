Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Europa Clipper mission: All you need to know about NASA' daring mission to uncover a 'hidden ocean' in space

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Government job vacancies for 103 posts, salary up to Rs 208700, check eligibility, other details

Meet Shantanu Naidu, youngest general manager of TATA Trust, founder of company worth Rs 50000000, he is Ratan Tata’s...

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

Anil Ambani's Reliance Communication has huge total debt of Rs 404130000000 but there's a catch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Europa Clipper mission: All you need to know about NASA' daring mission to uncover a 'hidden ocean' in space

Europa Clipper mission: All you need to know about NASA' daring mission to uncover a 'hidden ocean' in space

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Government job vacancies for 103 posts, salary up to Rs 208700, check eligibility, other details

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Government job vacancies for 103 posts, salary up to Rs 208700, check eligibility, other details

Meet Shantanu Naidu, youngest general manager of TATA Trust, founder of company worth Rs 50000000, he is Ratan Tata’s...

Meet Shantanu Naidu, youngest general manager of TATA Trust, founder of company worth Rs 50000000, he is Ratan Tata’s...

8 animals with best hearing ability

8 animals with best hearing ability

7 fruits that are not good for your dog's health

7 fruits that are not good for your dog's health

7 everyday products we wouldn’t have without space travel

7 everyday products we wouldn’t have without space travel

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Salman Khan returns as OG host with 'time ka taandav', know when, where to watch

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Salman Khan returns as OG host with 'time ka taandav', know when, where to watch

Meet actor who once played for India in world cup with Sachin, later became TV star but flopped in Bollywood; is now...

Meet actor who once played for India in world cup with Sachin, later became TV star but flopped in Bollywood; is now...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Shantanu Naidu, youngest general manager of TATA Trust, founder of company worth Rs 50000000, he is Ratan Tata’s...

The bond between the 86-year-old Ratan Tata and the 30-year-old Shantanu Naidu blossomed through their mutual love for animals.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 02:46 PM IST

Meet Shantanu Naidu, youngest general manager of TATA Trust, founder of company worth Rs 50000000, he is Ratan Tata’s...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ratan Tata chairman emeritus of Tata Group is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires across the globe. He is frequently in the headlines for his charitable endeavours. Over the last few years, Ratan Tata has been photographed with a young guy who has captured the attention of his supporters and well-wishers throughout the nation.

The renowned businessman and philanthropist has been photographed with a young guy who has captured the attention of his supporters and well-wishers nationwide. The young man who frequently accompanies Ratan Tata is Shantanu Naidu, his general manager. He is one of Ratan Tata's closest aides. The first time Shantanu Naidu gained attention after a video of him celebrating Ratan Tata’s birthday went viral. Shantanu Naidu has since gained recognition in the industry. Ratan Tata has always regarded Shantanu as his son, even though he is single and has never married. Shantanu Naidu 29 years old, began working for Ratan Tata in May of 2022.

Shantanu Naidu hails from Pune. He secured his engineering degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014. After his graduation, Naidu went on to pursue a Masters in Business Administration from Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management in 2016. Naidu got a job as an automotive design engineer at Tata Elxsi in Pune following his graduation. In an exclusive story by Your Story, Shantanu revealed that he would come across dog carcasses that had been run over by speeding vehicles and to resolve this problem, he got the idea to make collars for dogs that would make them visible at night even without streetlights.

Naidu wrote a letter to Ratan Tata with details of his business venture to get support for his idea. Ratan Tata unexpectedly asked him to a meeting to talk about the project. The meeting of two dog lovers led to their friendship which helped Naid to land a job as Ratan Tata’s assistant. In addition, the millionaire invested in Naidu's recently launched Goodfellows, a program designed to help elderly people, and he was hired as general manager. The startup is purportedly valued at approximately Rs 5 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh

IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh

War in Middle East and silence of Arab world

War in Middle East and silence of Arab world

PM KISAN Yojna 18th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crore today, check eligibility and eKYC process

PM KISAN Yojna 18th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crore today, check eligibility and eKYC process

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals he was ‘kicked out’ of Shark Tank India season 4 by…

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals he was ‘kicked out’ of Shark Tank India season 4 by…

'We have always seen...': Anand Mahindra calls Ratan Tata's company 'elder brother' due to THIS reason

'We have always seen...': Anand Mahindra calls Ratan Tata's company 'elder brother' due to THIS reason

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement