Meet Shantanu Naidu, youngest general manager of TATA Trust, founder of company worth Rs 50000000, he is Ratan Tata’s...

The bond between the 86-year-old Ratan Tata and the 30-year-old Shantanu Naidu blossomed through their mutual love for animals.

Ratan Tata chairman emeritus of Tata Group is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires across the globe. He is frequently in the headlines for his charitable endeavours. Over the last few years, Ratan Tata has been photographed with a young guy who has captured the attention of his supporters and well-wishers throughout the nation.

The renowned businessman and philanthropist has been photographed with a young guy who has captured the attention of his supporters and well-wishers nationwide. The young man who frequently accompanies Ratan Tata is Shantanu Naidu, his general manager. He is one of Ratan Tata's closest aides. The first time Shantanu Naidu gained attention after a video of him celebrating Ratan Tata’s birthday went viral. Shantanu Naidu has since gained recognition in the industry. Ratan Tata has always regarded Shantanu as his son, even though he is single and has never married. Shantanu Naidu 29 years old, began working for Ratan Tata in May of 2022.

Shantanu Naidu hails from Pune. He secured his engineering degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014. After his graduation, Naidu went on to pursue a Masters in Business Administration from Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management in 2016. Naidu got a job as an automotive design engineer at Tata Elxsi in Pune following his graduation. In an exclusive story by Your Story, Shantanu revealed that he would come across dog carcasses that had been run over by speeding vehicles and to resolve this problem, he got the idea to make collars for dogs that would make them visible at night even without streetlights.

Naidu wrote a letter to Ratan Tata with details of his business venture to get support for his idea. Ratan Tata unexpectedly asked him to a meeting to talk about the project. The meeting of two dog lovers led to their friendship which helped Naid to land a job as Ratan Tata’s assistant. In addition, the millionaire invested in Naidu's recently launched Goodfellows, a program designed to help elderly people, and he was hired as general manager. The startup is purportedly valued at approximately Rs 5 crore.