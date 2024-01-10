Headlines

Meet Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata’s close aide and youngest general manager, his own company is worth over Rs…

The young man that often accompanies Ratan Tata is his general manager Shantanu Naidu. He is one of the closest aides of billionaire Ratan Tata.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 09:28 AM IST

Ratan Tata and Shantanu Naidu
Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires across the globe and the chairman emeritus of Tata Group is often in the news for his philanthropic activities. In the past couple years, Ratan Tata has been spotted several times with a young man who got the interest of his fans and well wishers across the country. The young man that often accompanies Ratan Tata is his general manager Shantanu Naidu. He is one of the closest aides of billionaire Ratan Tata. Shantanu Naidu first came to the limelight after a video of him celebrating Ratan Tata’s birthday went viral. Since then, Shantanu Naidu has become a known face in the industry. While Ratan Tata never married and has no children, he has always treated Shantanu like his son. Shantanu Naidu is 29 years old, and he started working for Ratan Tata in May 2022.

Shantanu Naidu was born and brought up in Pune and he secured his engineering degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014. After his graduation, Naidu went on to pursue Masters in Business Administration from Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management in 2016. After his graduation, Naidu landed a job at Tata Elxsi in Pune as an automobile design engineer. As mentioned in an exclusive report by Your Story, Shantanu Naidu revealed that he would come across dog carcasses that had been run over by speeding vehicles and to resolve this problem, he got the idea to make collars for dogs that would make them visible at night even without streetlights.

To get support for his idea, Naidu wrote a letter to Ratan Tata with details of his business venture. Surprisingly, Ratan Tata invited him to meet and discuss the venture. The meeting of two dog lovers led to their friendship which helped Naid to land a job as Ratan Tata’s assistant. He also got a job as general manager and the billionaire also invested in Naidu's new startup Goodfellows that is aimed to assist senior citizens. The startup is reportedly worth around Rs 5 crore.

