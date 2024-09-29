Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who donated over Rs 1230000000, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Tamil Nadu cabinet rejig: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji back as minister

Isha Ambani channels her inner princess in 18th-century Mughal miniature-inspired dress at BOF 500 Gala in Paris

Where is Chandrayaan-3 ? Researchers suggest it may have landed on Moon's...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who donated over Rs 1230000000, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who donated over Rs 1230000000, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

Isha Ambani channels her inner princess in 18th-century Mughal miniature-inspired dress at BOF 500 Gala in Paris

Isha Ambani channels her inner princess in 18th-century Mughal miniature-inspired dress at BOF 500 Gala in Paris

10 most-awaited films releasing in October 2024

10 most-awaited films releasing in October 2024

Impressive educational qualifications of Kareena Kapoor

Impressive educational qualifications of Kareena Kapoor

Five countries with the most billionaires worldwide 

Five countries with the most billionaires worldwide 

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Hassan Nasrallah's Death Leads To Protests In J&K, Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Reacts

Israel Hezbollah War: Hassan Nasrallah's Death Leads To Protests In J&K, Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Reacts

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death Leads To Protest By Women & Children In Jammu And Kashmir

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death Leads To Protest By Women & Children In Jammu And Kashmir

Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

Watch: ‘Ultimate diva’ Rekha stuns with her 20-minute performance, groves to ‘Piya Tose’ at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Watch: ‘Ultimate diva’ Rekha stuns with her 20-minute performance, groves to ‘Piya Tose’ at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who donated over Rs 1230000000, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Reports suggest that Shanna works as a district assistant for a Congressman and is also the co-owner of United Marketing Company, which specializes in packaging design.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 05:14 PM IST

Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who donated over Rs 1230000000, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shanna Khan is the daughter of Shahid Khan, Pakistan's wealthiest individual, with an estimated net worth of Rs 100,143 crore. Despite her prominent background, Shanna has managed to keep a low profile. For those unfamiliar, Shahid Khan, who owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. of the Premier League, has a fortune exceeding Rs 99,598 crore. Like her brother Tony Khan, Shanna was born and raised in Illinois, USA.

Reports suggest that Shanna works as a district assistant for a Congressman and is also the co-owner of United Marketing Company, which specializes in packaging design.

Though her net worth is estimated at over $20 million, it's significantly less than that of Isha and Akash Ambani, children of India's richest person, Mukesh Ambani. Last year, Shanna and her family donated Rs 123 crore to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital to support its integrated oncology program.

Her brother Tony Khan is also involved in managing the family’s sports ventures, including All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Both Shahid and Tony Khan are active and well-known on social media platforms.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'I was dating an actress, told her not to meet...': Yuvraj Singh's shocking claim about his love life

'I was dating an actress, told her not to meet...': Yuvraj Singh's shocking claim about his love life

BCCI announces 15-member squad for Bangladesh T20Is, pace sensation Mayank Yadav earns maiden call-up

BCCI announces 15-member squad for Bangladesh T20Is, pace sensation Mayank Yadav earns maiden call-up

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Rain forces early stumps on Day 1, BAN 107/3 in 35 overs

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Rain forces early stumps on Day 1, BAN 107/3 in 35 overs

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 1?

Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 1?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement