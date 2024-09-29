Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who donated over Rs 1230000000, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Reports suggest that Shanna works as a district assistant for a Congressman and is also the co-owner of United Marketing Company, which specializes in packaging design.

Shanna Khan is the daughter of Shahid Khan, Pakistan's wealthiest individual, with an estimated net worth of Rs 100,143 crore. Despite her prominent background, Shanna has managed to keep a low profile. For those unfamiliar, Shahid Khan, who owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. of the Premier League, has a fortune exceeding Rs 99,598 crore. Like her brother Tony Khan, Shanna was born and raised in Illinois, USA.

Though her net worth is estimated at over $20 million, it's significantly less than that of Isha and Akash Ambani, children of India's richest person, Mukesh Ambani. Last year, Shanna and her family donated Rs 123 crore to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital to support its integrated oncology program.

Her brother Tony Khan is also involved in managing the family’s sports ventures, including All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Both Shahid and Tony Khan are active and well-known on social media platforms.