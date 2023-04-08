Meet Shamsheer Vayalil, radiologist with net worth Rs 18,000 crore

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil | Photo: File

Shamsheer Vayalil Parambh is an Indian radiologist. He is the founder, chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare Group. Vayalil was born on January 11, 1977, in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Shamsheer Vayalil: Education

He studied MBBS at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and did his MD in radiology at Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai. Vayalil did his radiology fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.

Shamsheer Vayalil: Work

After completing his studies, Vayalil worked at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Abu Dhabi for 12 months. He opened his first hospital 'LLH Hospital' in Abu Dhabi in 2007. In the next 12 years, his company VPS Healthcare established 23 hospitals in four countries.

Shamsheer Vayalil's net worth is over Rs 18000 crore, as per a Forbes report. Vayalil is married to Shabeena. Shabeena is the eldest daughter of fellow billionaire MA Yusuff Ali. MA Yusuf Ali is the Managing Director of Lulu hypermarket.