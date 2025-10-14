Meet Shailesh Chandra, who started his career as manager, now leads Tata Motors as CEO

Shailesh Chandra has a longstanding career with Tata Motors, having joined the company as a manager in production in 1995.

Tata Motors Ltd has completed the demerger of its passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) businesses, marking one of India’s largest auto restructurings in recent years. The company is one of the top automobile firms in India. But do you know who leads Tata Motors? His name is Shailesh Chandra, CEO and MD of Tata Motors. Chandra has a longstanding career with Tata Motors, having joined the company as a manager in production in 1995.

Who is Shailesh Chandra?

Shailesh Chandra was appointed as the MD and CEO on October 1, 2025. He will lead the company in the role for a period of three years, until 2028. He is also the joint managing director at Tata Motors' passenger vehicles and passenger electric mobility businesses. Chandra joined Tata Motors in 1995 as a manager in production. He continued in the role till 2002, before being promoted to Senior Manager at the company's vendor Development wing.

In 2003, he was appointed as the Divisional Manager at Telco/ Tata Motors for a period of three years. Thereafter, Chandra was named the Deputy General Manager at the company's Vice Chairman's Office in 2012.

Shailesh Chandra's career in Tata Sons

In 2013, quit Tata Motors to join Tata Sons Limited. He was appointed as the Assistant Vice President at the Group Chairman's Office of the company in 2015. In 2016, he joined Tata Motors again as the head of corporate strategy and business administration, and held various roles in the company, including President of the Passenger Vehicles Unit and the Electric Mobility Business.

Tata Motors demerger

The company has officially completed its demerger into two separate entities -- Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPVL) and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV). Tata Motors will remain listed under a new name, TMPVL, which will handle the company's passenger vehicle, electric vehicle, and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) businesses. The newly formed TMLCV will be renamed Tata Motors Limited after completing regulatory approvals.