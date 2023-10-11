Meet Shaila Merchant, Anant Ambani’s future mother-in-law who heads Rs 2000 crore business; her net worth is…

Shaila Merchant is the mother of Radhika Merchant, the soon-to-be bride of Anant Ambani. Shaila is married to Viren Merchant, the owner of Encore Healthcare.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani will soon marry Radhika Merchant, who is the heiress to a multi-crore fortune. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of crorepati couple Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, who head the company Encore Healthcare Ltd.

Anant Ambani’s future mother-in-law is Shaila Merchant, who is married to millionaire businessman Viren Merchant and leads the successful pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare. Shaila Merchant is one of the managing directors of Encore Healthcare.

Shaila Merchant got married to businessman Viren Merchant in the 90s and was appointed the Managing Director of Encore Healthcare soon after. Her husband Viren is the founder and CEO of the company, while both his daughters Radhika and Anjali are in the board of directors.

The yearly turnover of Shaila and Viren Merchant’s company is around Rs 200 crore (over USD 23 million) while the overall worth of the company is estimated to be around Rs 2,000 crore. Further. The net worth of Viren Merchant is around Rs 755 crore.

Radhika Merchant and her mother Shaila Merchant both have a net worth of around Rs 10 crore, stemming from the shares of their company Encore Healthcare and their personal assets and properties. The entire Merchant family is worth over Rs 900 crore.

Shaila Merchant, apart from being a leading entrepreneur and businesswoman, is also known for her style and fashion choices. She was seen wearing a stunning piece by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s engagement ceremony.

Anant Ambani got engaged to her childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant earlier this year in Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore home Antilia. It is likely that the two will get married in June or July of 2024, while a final date has not been announced by the Ambani family yet.

READ | Meet man who joined Rs 11,700 crore company as brand associate in 2003, now leads it as MD