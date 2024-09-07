Twitter
Meet self made woman of India who survived cancer, owns 10 private jets, her business is

Her battle with cancer, combined with societal challenges, could have been a major setback, but instead, it fueled her determination to succeed

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 08:28 PM IST

Meet self made woman of India who survived cancer, owns 10 private jets, her business is
Kanika Tekriwal
Aviation industry insiders were stunned when Kanika Tekriwal, a young woman once on the brink of giving up, emerged as one of India's most influential entrepreneurs. Her remarkable transition from battling cancer to founding JetSetGo, the country's first aircraft leasing company, is nothing short of extraordinary.

Born into a Marwari family in 1990, Kanika Tekriwal faced significant obstacles from a young age, including parental opposition and pervasive casual sexism. Her early 20s were marred by a gruelling battle with cancer, a struggle that would have deterred many. Yet, Tekriwal's resolve only grew stronger in the face of adversity.

In 2012, Tekriwal took a bold step and launched JetSetGo. Her business quickly made waves in the aviation sector. With an estimated net worth of Rs 420 crore and a fleet of 10 private jets, Kanika Tekriwal is a testament to how resilience can transform challenges into opportunities. JetSetGo has successfully completed 6,000 flights and transported nearly 100,000 passengers, underscoring its impact on the industry.

Tekriwal's educational background includes attending Lawrence School, Lovedale, Jawaharlal Nehru Senior Secondary School in Bhopal, and graduating from Coventry University. Despite these prestigious credentials, her journey was far from easy. Her battle with cancer, combined with societal challenges, could have been a major setback, but instead, it fueled her determination to succeed.

Today, Kanika Tekriwal, often dubbed 'The Sky Queen,' continues to make strides in the entrepreneurial world alongside her Hyderabad-based businessman husband. Her story is a powerful example of how personal struggles, when met with courage and tenacity, can lead to groundbreaking achievements. Tekriwal's journey from a cancer survivor to a leading figure in aviation showcases her exceptional resilience and pioneering spirit, proving that extraordinary success can rise from the most challenging circumstances.

 

