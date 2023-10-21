Meet second-richest Indian manager, IIT dropout who is richer than company's CEO; has net worth of Rs 15800 crore

Thomas Kurian placed second on the list with a total net worth of Rs 15,800 crore. Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google Cloud, is wealthier than Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google.

Indians run multibillion-dollar businesses in many different industries all over the world. The 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023 included the wealthiest Indian professional managers, from Jayshree Ullal to Sundar Pichai.

Thomas Kurian placed second on the list with a total net worth of Rs 15,800 crore. Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google Cloud, is wealthier than Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google. The corporate magnate has had an illustrious professional life and is currently the second-richest Indian manager in the world.

Who is Thomas Kurian?

Thomas, who is from Kerala, went to IIT Madras to study engineering along with his twin brother, who works as a corporate executive in America. But when they were just 16 years old, they both left the prestigious school and shifted to the US to attend Princeton University to study engineering.

Later on, Thomas Kurian earned an MBA from Stanford. His first position lasted six years at McKinsey and Company. When he joined Oracle in 1996, that was a major turning point in his professional life. He rose to such high positions within the business that he once oversaw 35000 employees in 32 nations. After quitting in 2018, he joined Google.

He brought back Google Cloud. His primary tactic was to change the emphasis to customer service. To encourage them, he also increased the pay of the Google Cloud sales team. He also increased the team size. His products at Oracle brought in 35 billion dollars in sales.

Thomas Kurian, who has a staggering net worth of Rs. 15,800 crore, is right now the second-richest manager in the world. He surpasses the net worth of his boss, Sundar Pichai. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, is worth less than him (Rs 7500 crore). Google Cloud generated 26.28 billion dollars (around Rs 2.1 lakh crore) in revenue in 2022, or 9.3 percent of the company's overall earnings.