Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax, is preparing to take on Mukesh Ambani in the tech and business world. Known for his major impact on India’s smartphone market, Sharma is now steering Micromax toward new opportunities in the OTT (over-the-top streaming) and AI hardware sectors. Rahul, the son of a schoolteacher, is married to actress Asin. Once a leading name in smartphones, Micromax is now shifting its focus. Rahul Sharma has announced plans to enter the OTT and AI hardware markets. While Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is already strong in this space with its JioHotstar platform, Micromax aims to compete by launching a new content app. This app will allow users to access multiple streaming platforms through a single subscription, making it more convenient and potentially more affordable for viewers.

Micromax is reportedly in talks with companies from China and other countries to make this project possible. By bundling several OTT services into one app, Sharma hopes to disrupt the digital content market and challenge existing players like Jio.

Plans for AI Hardware

Micromax is also preparing to enter the AI hardware sector. The company is in discussions with a leading Taiwanese memory chip manufacturer to develop custom memory and storage solutions for AI data centers. These solutions are expected to help reduce costs for businesses using AI, making Micromax a competitive player in this fast-growing field.

To support these new ventures, Micromax’s manufacturing arm, Bhagwati, has taken over Vivo’s mobile phone factory in Greater Noida. This facility will be used to produce mobile phones, IT hardware, and automotive parts through a joint venture with a major Original Design Manufacturer (ODM). The joint venture will allow Micromax to use advanced technology and designs from its partner while maintaining majority ownership and control of operations.